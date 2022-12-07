The Pontotoc Warriors have produced another Division 1 recruit. Bryce Chrestman will sign a scholarship on Dec. 12 to play football at Southeast Missouri State University. The 6’5 245-pound Chrestman is being recruited as a tight end.
The big man didn’t play that position during his senior campaign with the Warriors, however. Instead, he took one for the team and moved over to play offensive tackle, as well as on the defensive line. Coach Jeff Carter said Chrestman’s selfless decision lifted a burden off the coaching staff.
“We knew Bryce was being looked at as a tight end, and we didn’t want to ask him to play a different position, even though we needed a tackle,” said Carter. “Bryce came to me and volunteered to move to tackle for the betterment of the team. It was a very noble thing he did.”
Chrestman said playing for the Warriors meant putting the team ahead of himself.
“I knew we didn’t really have any big guys coming back, so I just told Coach, if he wanted me to play tackle, I’d do the best I could,” Chrestman said.
Bryce said he’s made several visits to the SEMO campus in Cape Girardeau, and the small town atmosphere reminded him of Pontotoc.
“I like the culture, and the whole town supports the university, so I really liked the place,” said Chrestman.
SEMO coaches will send Bryce a workout regimen to follow, and he’ll report to campus in June. He hopes to carry the work ethic and values he learned as a Warrior to the Redhawks’ program.
“If you play hard, and with a ton of heart, you make your coaches, teammates, and the people in the stands proud,” said Bryce.
