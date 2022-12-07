Bryce Block

Pontotoc senior tackle Bryce Chrestman, pictured here making a block earlier this season, will sign a scholarship to play football (tight end) at Division 1 Southeast Missouri State University. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The Pontotoc Warriors have produced another Division 1 recruit. Bryce Chrestman will sign a scholarship on Dec. 12 to play football at Southeast Missouri State University. The 6’5 245-pound Chrestman is being recruited as a tight end.

