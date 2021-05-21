4-H teaches youth life skills like hard work, respect, and compassion to create positive change in their communities and the world. These youth also develop the confidence and communication skills that will help them in any field they choose as a career.
Pontotoc County 4-H member Chris Fleming has these positive characteristics. His paster says, “Christopher is a dedicated, bright, focused student. With his positive attitude, he has met challenges head-on and is willing to seek assistance or clarification when needed. In the youth department and choir, Chris works well with others and has been goal-oriented from an early age. He has always been polite and listens well to instructions.”
Chris is an accomplished athlete. One of his teachers says, “Outside of the classroom, I have watched Chris play baseball for the past six years. His attitude on the field is commendable. I have never seen Chris argue with or be disrespectful to any adult. He is a wonderful representative for our school through his display of great sportsmanship. He is a natural athlete who has won awards for Best Defensive Player and Best Pitcher. Although he has endured injuries, he did so with determination and a positive attitude. He has been a role model for younger players.”
His 4-H club leader says, “Chris is a motivated young man who wants to continue his success through higher education. He has participated in Dairy Products Judging and placed second in the contest. He has participated in the Bicycle Safety contest and ATV safety training. He is kind and respectful towards others and is respected by people of all ages. Chris demonstrates servant leadership.”
When asked how a college degree will help Chris give back to his community he says, “As far as I can remember, big rig trucks have always fascinated me. Now that I am approaching graduation, my interests in big trucks and working on engines have led me to chose diesel mechanics as my career path. After graduation, I plan to attend Itawamba Community College to major in Diesel Technology. After completing the two-year program at ICC, I will earn my Associate Degree. I plan to open a diesel repair shop in my hometown to serve the community and surrounding areas with all their diesel repair needs, and provide customers with the best repair service in town.”
For all the reasons above and more Chris has been awarded the 4-H Jamye Curry Scholarship. By participating in 4-H, working hard at a local grocery store, and sports, Chris has developed into a well-rounded young man. He has determined his career path and will use his experiences to reach his goals.
Chris is just one of the Pontotoc County 4-H success stories. During the next few weeks, I plan to introduce other 4-H members who are serving the community and learning about compassion and responsibility, and making a positive change in the community. If you want to learn more about joining 4-H, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office 662-489-3910, and ask for Jane Chamblee, your 4-H Agent.