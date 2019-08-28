In wake of recent, deadly shootings in north Mississippi, including one at a church in Ripley, Christian faithful are vigilant and prepared should violence shatter their sabbath.
“It’s something you’d never expect, but it’s an unfortunate truth of the world we live in,” said Tim Quarrels, a member of the security team at Carey Springs Baptist Church, in Randolph.
Quarrels and seven others rotate shifts, keeping watch over the 70-member congregation, which meets atop a picturesque hill in southern Pontotoc County. Team members patrol the grounds, all with permits to carry concealed firearms, and they’re trained on how to use them. Church members hope they never need to use force, Quarrels said.
Dr. David Hamilton at West Heights Baptist Church shared Quarrels’s sentiments.
“When I was growing up, if the church door was locked, somebody did it accidentally, but things are so different, today,” said Hamilton, who shepherds one of the largest congregations within the Pontotoc city limits.
A deputized member of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s department, and chaplain for the Tupelo Police Department, Hamilton has his certified team tuck their guns under their shirt tails and jackets on Sundays. Cameras are trained on every inch of the campus, and guards stand ready to respond at the drop of a hat.
On the eastern edge of the county, Bro. Greg Herndon and his deacons extend the hand of friendship to everyone, but they’re prepared to answer any threat.
“As a pastor and shepherd of the church, I’m responsible for sharing the message of Jesus,” said Herndon, who has earned certification for carrying a weapon, is a member of the USCCA, or United States Concealed Carry Association, and has trained alongside his deacons in preparation for an active-shooter threat. He and his brethren watch over a congregation of 150.
Enhanced-carry, passed by the Mississippi Legislature in 2011, states that those certified may carry a concealed weapon in schools, airports, and churches, among other places.
Herndon tempered his eager evangelism with a modest declaration of strength.
“As a father, a husband, and a man, I’m also responsible for protecting my sheep—my congregation—and my family,” Herndon said. “That’s my biblical responsibility.”
Violence against churches is nothing new. The 1963 bombing of the African-American congregation at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, in which four young girls were killed, is seared into the imaginations of Christians worldwide.
Followers of Christ throughout Pontotoc County balance Jesus’s instruction to turn the other cheek with the commonsense, biblical responsibility to protect their families, congregations, and loved-ones.
Most churches in Pontotoc County formed security teams years ago.
“Scripture tells us to be as wise and serpents, and as peaceful as doves,” said Jim Ray, missions director for the Pontotoc County Baptist Association. Ray was quoting Matthew 10:16, where Jesus admonished his apostles to evangelize smartly.
Even the Baptist Association office, on Hwy 15, is outfitted with cameras and an intercom.
“We take very seriously the responsibility to guard what God has entrusted to us,” said Ray. “Our mission, our first priority—always—is to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which is peace, love, and forgiveness, but we if we allowed just anyone to run over us, we’d be wiped out,” he said.
Christians in Pontotoc County haven’t formed haphazard vigilante groups, Herndon said. They’ve written into their church bylaws statutes that officially recognize the need for armed security, and notified county and city officials. In the churches mentioned in this article, congregants expressed their wishes to form security teams, by popular vote, after open discussion.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said a changing world necessitates changing tactics. “Look, when I was growing up, the two places you didn’t carry a gun were the funeral home and the church house,” Sheriff Mask said. “But now, because of society we must have security.” The sheriff’s department can’t be at every church on Sunday morning, so Mask and his department want to make sure those who guard their congregations can get the training they need.
“We to offer classes on how to maintain a safe environment in your respective churches,” Mask said.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said his department is actively involved with security procedures at many churches in the city. “Most churches have contacted us, we’ve reviewed the security procedures they’ve adopted, and we’ve given our advice when needed,” Tutor said. “The resources are out there for church security teams to get the training they need. We feel very positive about the steps and precautions that the churches have implemented, it’s being done in a very professional manner. These days you can’t be too careful.”
Tutor added that his officers have assisted with increasing security in Pontotoc workplaces as well.
“We’re also actively working with several manufacturing facilities in town on their security policies, especially involving an active shooter situation. Everyone needs to be prepared,” said Tutor.
Dr. Ken Hester, pastor of Pontotoc First Baptist Church, said vigilance isn’t only about violence, but about weather, and any circumstances that threaten a congregation.
“I put complete trust in our security team, and they recently had us run through a fire drill, with someone walking up and handing me a note during a sermon, and us evacuating the church, and it helped me realize the importance not only of having knowledgeable, Godly people in place, but being prepared so things don’t escalate,” said Hester.
As at many churches, armed, certified patrolmen, discretely seated amid the congregation, as well as walking the perimeter, keep a careful eye on things at Pontotoc First Baptist.
Even with strength at standby, Hester said the first line of defense is always the Gospel.
“We have people greeting, and smiling, and shaking hands as folks come into church, and everybody is welcome,” said Hester. “We won’t reveal all we do to keep our church safe, but we certainly present the Gospel, and meet people where they’re at.”
Greeters are educated about how to address concerns in the parking lot, before anyone intent on meanness gets into the church, Hester said.
“If there’s a gun being drawn, a lot of things have gone wrong,” said Hester, emphasizing that frontline intervention is the key to diffusing a potentially violent situation.
Hughes at the Pontotoc Baptist Association praised the work of female law enforcement officers, and said deacons and men’s groups heading safety patrols at churches is completely biblical.
“I don’t think people intending to kill and destroy counted on good, Bible-believing Christian men living up to their responsibility to protect their families,” said Hughes. “It’s an aspect of Christianity that our culture has denigrated, but I’m proud to see resurgent.”
Carey Springs is out in the country. Quarrels said cameras and the watchful eyes of local members catch all sorts of illegal activity, including drug use in the parking lot during off-hours.
“It’s really a mindset,” said Quarrels. “We try to be aware of whatever is going on at our church, whether people are there, or services are going on, or not.”
In the Gospels, Jesus told his followers to turn the other check, and, as Hamilton at West Heights Baptist noted, Christians in Pontotoc have rightly contextualized that message in a contemporary setting.
“The Ten Commandments instruct us not to kill, which we interpret as not to murder, which is unjust killing, and very different form death that occurs in warfare, for example,” said Hamilton.
“I believe that, from a biblical perspective, sometimes, to save a life, one has to take a life. In our church, we strive for peace—peace for all. If someone were to break that peace, we have to act.”
The times and places when the training, about which Sheriff Leo Mask spoke, will be announced later. For more information call the sheriff’s office at 489-3915.
(Editor David Helms and Reporter Regina Butler contributed to this story.)