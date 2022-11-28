A litany of activities are on tap to begin this week and continuing through the middle of the month of December. You will have the opportunity to view Christmas parades, go to Bethlehem, shop at Thanglefoot Tinseltown, attend open house at the Town Square Museum and enjoy the historical side of life, and show your love for others by adopting a Salvation Army Angel.
Parades
One of the most delightful times of the season is when people in each community gather along the streets to see their baby or grand baby coming down the street in the parade. Christmas parades are a tradition that gives an opportunity for folks in the community to visit and enjoy a night outside with the pretty lights aglow. Last year a lot of these gatherings were cancelled, but this year all the joyous celebrations of the season will be upon us once more.
Below are the communities and the things they have going on in connection with their separate parades. These appear in the order in which they will be marching down their respective Main Streets.
Thaxton
Thaxton will begin parading season with a theme of Candy Land. The parade route will be different this year. The line-up will be on highway 336, beginning at the the corner of Wells road and Hwy. 336. There will be a need for more volunteers to help with traffic control along with fire department and law enforcement.
Anyone that would like to help with line-up and traffic, you may contact Park Manager William Montgomery 662-419-2707 and Mayor Steve Moss 662-297-8865. Anyone interested in having an entry in the parade may call these numbers: 662-419-2707; 662-419-5600; 662-297-8865. After the parade there will be activities at the gym for kids; crafts, visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause and having your picture taken with Santa. A meal of chili,vegetable soup, hotdogs,drink and dessert for a donation to help with parade expense.
Toccopola
Toccopola Christmas Parade will be December 4 starting at 5:30. There will be music and food afterwards in the Community Center. Any individual or Church that would like to enter a float or whatever you can, please call Hope Herren @419-3789 or Bart Ratliff @ 213-6623.
Ecru
The Town of Ecru will also have their parade on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 6 p.m. Line up will begin at 5 p.m. Entry forms can be picked up at the Ecru Town Hall. For more information, call town hall at 662-489-3881. You can sign up until 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 1.
Pontotoc City
The Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Association is ready to have Santa and all his helpers coming down Main Street in Pontotoc in Pontotoc Christmas Parade Monday, December 5, 6:30 p.m. with line up beginning at 5:30 p.m. The theme for the parade is “It’s the most wonderful time of the year”. Grand marshals for the parade will be Pontotoc’s Man and Woman of the year chosen by the readers of the Pontotoc Progress.
This year Don and Ellen Russell will be doing the honors. After years of planning, organizing and pulling off Christmas parades themselves, they get to ride in the parade together for a change.
In his recent interview, Don said, “I’ve driven through the Christmas parade twice on the same night,” he said. “I’d drive a car carrying someone then get back to the start and drive the train through.” And he enjoys the fact that Pontotoc is still a place that people can enjoy a parade. “A lot of towns don’t have parades any more because of the liability. We have something special here.”
His wife, Ellen, will be at his side waving to the crowd as the Woman of the Year. She hopes that Pontotoc has a parade and other activities for years to come. “It is our responsibility to teach the kids that they need to give to the community. I want to leave that enthusiasm for those behind me to pick up and carry on.”
Sherman
For the first time since Sherman has had a Christmas Parade the town is changing the time that the parade will be. This year it will be Thursday, December 8, 6 p.m. with line up starting at 6:30. With the theme of Magical Lights of Christmas.
The line up will also be different with folks being asked to come to Witt and Sixth Avenue to line up. The parade route will begin there at Witt and Sixth, travel to Main Street and turn left to Third Avenue where it will turn right and travel to Lamar Street where it will turn left and travel to Second Avenue and turn right, ending at the Library.
Tanglefoot Tinseltown
Are you ready for some outdoor shopping and Christmas fun with the kiddies? Look no further than the Tanglefoot Tinseltown which debuted last year at the First Choice Pavilion, 139 W. Reynolds Street. It was a success and the next one promises to be even bigger. You can shop Saturday, December 3, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, 12 noon - 4 p.m.
Vendor pop-up shops, music, food, ride the train with Santa. Come enjoy the first days of December getting in the Christmas mood.
Live nativity
What started out as an outreach project for the Algoma Baptist youth turned out to be a full scale community gathering to re-tell the true Christmas story.
And since then thousands have driven through the little town of Algoma to view the five scenes of Christmas.
The idea was to set up those five scenes on the grass beyond their parking lot and invite people to drive through and see the different parts of the Christmas story. While the animals are wooden, the people standing beside the animals are very real.
The history of Jesus’ birth is depicted from the annunciation, or when the angel told Mary about the Holy Spirit overshadowing her to the wise men coming to worship the new born King. And it is told through the music that plays and words written on large plywood panels.
The nativity is set for, December 9-10 from 6-9 p.m.
The Drive-Thru Nativity consists of five well-known scenes portraying the birth of Jesus. They are:
The angel appearing to Mary
Mary and Joseph on their way to Bethlehem
Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in the manger
The angel appearing to the shepherds
Three wise men on their way to find the new-born King
There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, by van or by car. Algoma Baptist Church is located off Highway 15 South, one mile down Algoma Road.
For a special worship experience away from the noise of the season, drive your family down to Algoma and glimpse into the real meaning of Christmas.
Christmas Play
The Pontotoc Community theater will present classic story, The Velveteen Rabbit on Saturday, December 10, at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m. at the Main. A stuffed rabbit sewn from velveteen is given as a Christmas present to a small boy. The boy plays with his other new presents which are modern and mechanical and forgets the velveteen rabbit for a time. Will the lonely rabbit ever find a place in his heart? Come to the play and find out. Tickets to the production are $10.
Let’s run downtown!
If you enjoy running through the streets of Pontotoc then this run is right for you! The thirteenth annual Rudolph Run will hit the streets Saturday, December 10, 8 a.m. The run features a 5K, 10K or Relaxing Reindeer run.
Race will begin and end at the Pontotoc Dixie Regional Library. Walkers and runners will pass through picturesque Pontotoc, Mississippi- the business district and the holiday decorated residential area, jogging by the famous Santa and Reindeer which has been a delightful display in Pontotoc for 57 Christmases. Awards will be given to the top 3 winners in each age division, male and female, as well as overall winner.
Registration will be online through today, November 30. Registration will be available the morning of the race (December 10th) from 7am until 8 am. at the Pontotoc Dixie Regional Library. A Late fee of $5 will be assessed to any registrants who register on race day. Those who register late WILL NOT be guaranteed a t-shirt on race day. Event fees are $30 per individual through today and $35 the morning of the race.
Packet pick up will be at the Pontotoc Dixie Regional library Friday, December 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well as Saturday, December 10 from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. The race is hosted by The Pontotoc Juniorettes Club, a volunteer organization of Pontotoc County high school students.
Museum Christmas Open House
Christmas Open House at the Town Square Post Office Museum will be Thursday, December 15, 1-3 p.m. Drop by for a cookie and punch. Tour the museum and discover our history in a different way.
Little Angels
Salvation Army Angel tree gifts are due in to the Salvation Army Thrift Store before 4 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
Christmas Wreaths
If you ordered a Christmas wreath to go on your veteran’s grave go by the Habitat for Humanity warehouse between 9 a.m. and 12 noon, Saturday, December 17.
