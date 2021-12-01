A litany of activities are on tap to begin this week and continuing through the middle of the month of December. You will have the opportunity to view Christmas parades, go to Bethlehem, shop at Tanglefoot Tinseltown, attend open house at the Town Square Museum and enjoy the historical side of life, and show your love for others by adopting a Salvation Army Angel.
Parades
One of the most delightful times of the season is when people in each community gather along the streets to see their baby or grand baby coming down the street in the parade. Christmas parades are a tradition that gives an opportunity for folks in the community to visit and enjoy a night outside with the pretty lights aglow. Last year a lot of these gatherings were cancelled, but this year all the joyous celebrations of the season will be upon us once more.
Below are the communities and the things they have going on in connection with their separate parades. These appear in the order in which they will be marching down their respective Main Streets.
Thaxton
The Thaxton Christmas parade which will lead off the season is set for Friday night, December 3, beginning at 6:30. Parade route will be the same as last year.
Please be making your plans to place an entry: Floats, 4-wheelers, antique cars, tractors, trucks. We would appreciate your entry, in order to help make the parade a success. There will be food in the gym afterwards.
Sherman
The tri-county Sherman community will have their parade beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4. Line-up time will begin 1:30 p.m. at Barclay.
Toccopola
Toccopola Christmas Parade will be December 4 starting at 5:30. There will NO food afterwards in the Community Center. The community is having a parade only.
Any individual or Church that would like to enter a float or whatever you can, please call Hope Herren @419-3789 or Bart Ratliff @ 213-6623.
Ecru
The Town of Ecru will also have their parade on December 4 beginning at 6 p.m. Line up will begin at 5 p.m. Entry forms can be picked up at the Ecru Town Hall. For more information, call 662-489-3881.
Pontotoc City
The Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Association is ready to have Santa and all his helpers coming down Main Street in the Pontotoc Christmas Parade which is set to close the parading season on Monday, December 6, 6:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is Your Favorite Christmas Movie. It goes along with the new Christmas ornament, which features the old Joy Theater.
Serving as the Grand Marshall’s for the City Parade will be Pontotoc’s Man and Woman of the Year, Dennis Cox and Melissa Chavers, selected by readers and featured in the Best of Pontotoc section. And this year, there will be honorary grand Marshalls coming behind them because they didn’t get their moment to shine last year. They are Rickey Ferguson and Patty Turk, who were selected at the 2020 Man and Woman of the Year.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that the parking lot at Reeder’s Farm Supply is the new pick-up location for all parade participants, except for horse riders.
“Folks in the parade need to be dropped off at the junior high school, but we’re going to keep the parade flowing all the way on down Green Street to College Street to Reeder Farm Supply parking lot for the pick-up location,” Tutor said.
“In years past we’ve had folks unloading along Green Street by First Baptist Church and this just completely stops up everything back out onto Main Street and causes big problems,” Tutor said.
“We’re not going to allow folks to unload on Green Street and we’d appreciate everyone’s cooperation with picking up everyone down at Reeder’s parking lot. This is aimed at making everything safer.”
Horse riders will turn off of South Main onto First Street and return to the baseball field on Clay Street.
Live nativity
What started out as an outreach project for the Algoma Baptist youth turned out to be a full scale community gathering to re-tell the true Christmas story.
Since then thousands have driven through the little town of Algoma to view the five scenes of Christmas.
The idea was to set up those five scenes on the grass beyond their parking lot and invite people to drive through and see the different parts of the Christmas story. While the animals are wooden, the people standing beside the animals are very real.
The history of Jesus’ birth is depicted from the annunciation, or when the angel told Mary about the Holy Spirit overshadowing her to the wise men coming to worship the new born King. And it is told through the music that plays and words written on large plywood panels.
The nativity is set for this weekend, December 3-4 from 6-9 p.m.
The Drive-Thru Nativity consists of five well-known scenes portraying the birth of Jesus. They are:
The angel appearing to Mary
Mary and Joseph on their way to Bethlehem
Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in the manger
The angel appearing to the shepherds
Three wise men on their way to find the new-born King
There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, by van or by car. Algoma Baptist Church is located off Highway 15 South, one mile down Algoma Road.
For a special worship experience away from the noise of the season, drive your family down to Algoma and glimpse into the real meaning of Christmas.
Tanglefoot Tinseltown
Are you ready for some outdoor shopping and Christmas fun with the kiddies? Look no further than the Tanglefoot Tinseltown which will debut at the First Choice Pavilion, 139 W. Reynolds Street, Pontotoc on Saturday, December 4, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, December 5, 12 noon - 5 p.m.
Vendor pop-up shops, music, food, ride the train with Santa. Sunday will feature special carriage rides. Come enjoy the first days of December getting in the Christmas mood.
Christmas Play
The Pontotoc Community Theater with special arrangement with Pioneer Drama will present “An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas” by Todd Wallinger at The Main Friday, December 10, 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 11, 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 12, 2 p.m.
As the play begins, it’s four days before Christmas and Miss Margie, the scatterbrained owner of the shop, is thrilled to have two very special guests — her serious-minded sister Ellen and book-loving niece Annabelle. Ellen was recently laid off from her position as an astronomy professor, and she’s certain she’ll never find a job again. Her luck changes, however, when high-tech billionaire Philip Brantley stops in at the shop and Margie convinces him to hire Ellen for his new space project.
With Ellen out shopping, Margie has a brainstorm to wrap the bookmark that Philip wrote his phone number on and give it to Ellen as a Christmas present. After all, what could possibly go wrong? Ha!
When the present disappears, it’s up to our come-to-life book characters to solve the mystery of the missing bookmark and save the day for Ellen — all without giving away their magical existence. It’s a hilarious, heartwarming tale that reminds us that the best gifts don’t come wrapped in pretty paper and bows.
Let’s run downtown!
If you enjoy running through the streets of Pontotoc then this run is right for you! The twelfth annual Rudolph Run will hit the streets Saturday, December 11, 8 a.m. The run features a 5K, 10K or Relaxing Reindeer run.
This event will be a traditional runs this year. Register at runsignup.com by December 1 to receive a free t-shirt. The price is $30 for any event; $20 for high school cross country team members and first responders.
It is hosted by The Pontotoc Juniorettes Club, a volunteer organization of Pontotoc County high school students. Whitney and Kathryn Smith, Race Chairpersons.
For more information, contact Michelle Sutton, Pontotoc Juniorettes Director, at 662-231-2707 or Whitney Smith at 662-419-9750.
Museum Christmas Open House
Christmas Open House at the Town Square Post Office Museum will be Thursday, December 16, 1-3 p.m. Drop by for a cookie and punch. Tour the museum and discover our history in a different way.
Little Angels
Salvation Army Angel tree gifts are due in to the Salvation Army Thrift Store before 4 p.m. on Friday, December 17.
Christmas Wreaths
If you ordered a Christmas wreath to go on your veteran’s grave go by the Habitat for Humanity warehouse between 9 a.m. and 12 noon, Saturday, December 18.