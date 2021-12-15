Last week, I was driving through Pontotoc late one evening with my grandchildren and as we came into town on Hwy. 9 some of the residents had their Christmas decorations out with lights on the house, garland hung, a blow-up Santa waving at passing cars and even the Grinch was on display.
Both children were trying to see everything on both sides of the car. I apologize if you were following me as I slowed down to let the children enjoy the lights.
The blow-up Grinch was a big hit, so much so, that when choosing something to watch that evening Grinch was the only movie that was mentioned.
After seeing their reaction to the lights, I turned around and went out Hwy. 6 toward Tupelo. If the children were enjoying all the Christmas decorations and lights, I had to share my all-time favorite Pontotoc Christmas decorations.
You guessed it, Santa in his sleigh and the reindeer running as if they are about to leap into the air any minute.
I have to say thank you to Mike and Renee Simon for keeping up the tradition of displaying the iconic Santa and Reindeer on the front lawn on Oxford Street.
I can remember as a child going by that house and being fascinated by the movement of the reindeer and it has not lost its luster on children today.
It was such a pleasure to be able to share that with my grandchildren.
As a child, my parents would load us up in the car and drive around to see the Christmas lights. It was one of the highlights of the Christmas season.
It takes a lot of effort to put up the Christmas lights and decorations, but please know that those efforts are not wasted.
The magic of Christmas seen through the eyes of a child is magical in itself.
I am so blessed to be able to share the things I grew up with, with my grandchildren.