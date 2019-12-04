The Christmas season came in with a bang this past Monday night with the Pontotoc City Christmas Parade, but hold on to your hat, there is so much more to do and see the rest of this week and beyond.
4-H Santa Train
Thursday night ride the 4-H Santa Train. Once again 4-H youth will be spreading Christmas cheer to children young and old, Thursday, December 5, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
For $10 children can enjoy a train ride, drink hot chocolate, decorate a cookie, make reindeer food, visit with Santa, Mrs. Clause, and the elves, watch a movie, play games, and get their golden ticket for the train conductor to take a ride. Extra train rides are available for $5, and there will be soup and chili for sale. A suggested $5 donation will get you a bowl of soup, crackers, cookie and a drink. You may chose chili instead of soup.
4-H’ers will transform the Community House into a train station where children can have a warm drink and enjoy the activities. Each child will make a bag of reindeer food to take home and sprinkle on the lawn on Christmas Eve to guide the reindeer. There will be plenty of time to meet Santa, Mrs. Clause, and the elves.
Children will take turns riding the train from the Community House through downtown Pontotoc and back to the Community House. Families can come and go as their schedule allows. Remember that soup and chili will also be available for sale, so you can feed the whole family!
Take advantage of all the Christmas activities, fun, laughter, and fellowship while supporting a great cause. Ticket sales will benefit the four 4-H members from Pontotoc County who will compete in the Western National Round Up in Denver, Colorado in January.
Tickets for the Polar Express event may be purchased in advance or at the door. For more information call Jane Chamblee, 4-H agent, at the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
Snow on Marion Street
Even though old man winter isn’t predicting any snow, folks in Pontotoc can enjoy a magical evening of snow compliments of Marion Street Market Downtown Pontotoc.
The snow memories can be made between 6-9 p.m. Friday, December 6. You can enjoy a romantic walk in the snow, and then shop starting on Marion street and strolling all through down town or you can shop first then enjoy apple cider and hot cocoa on Marion Street as the snow gently falls through the night sky.
Santa will be there to hear the kiddies wishes and the children can also make some magical reindeer food to put out Christmas Eve.
Thaxton Christmas Parade
The Thaxton Christmas parade will be Friday night, December 6, beginning at 6:30. Parade route will be the same as last year.
Please be making your plans to place an entry: Floats, 4-wheelers, antique cars, tractors, trucks. We would appreciate your entry, in order to help make the parade a success.
There will be activities and food at the park building after the parade.
Mrs. Clause will be making the flight with Santa this year.
For more information you may call these numbers: Park Manager Laura Cox-662-296-0636; Sammie Jaggers, 662-489-4888 or 662-419-5600; Hooker Construction-662-489-2567; Steve Moss-662-297-8865. If you would like to volunteer to help with parade, helping with line-up, give out numbers, parking, or some other job you may call any of the numbers listed.
Algoma live nativity
If you want to come away and begin your December by teaching your children the true meaning of this blessed season, then drive to the little town of Algoma on Highway 15 South. Algoma Baptist Church will once again be hosting the live Christmas Nativity this year Friday and Saturday, December 6 and 7, 6-9 p.m. even if it rains. Folks can even drive through any time during the day and see it as well. The folks won’t be out there, but the time of reflection on the real meaning of Christmas will be there.
The five scenes portrayed are:
* The angel appearing to Mary
* Mary and Joseph on their way to Bethlehem
* Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in the manger
* The angel appearing to the shepherds
* Three wise men on their way to find the new-born King
There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, by van or by car. Algoma Baptist Church is located off Highway 15 South, one mile down Algoma Road.
Sherman Christmas Parade
The town of Sherman will roll out their Christmas parade Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m. Line up will be at 1 p.m. at the old Barclay building. Please call town hall at 662-840-9185 to sign up for the parade.
There is no theme, any float counts so be sure to call and get your float or group entered.
Toccopola Christmas Parade
Toccopola Christmas Parade will be December 7 starting at 5:30. There will be food and entertainment afterwards in the Community Center.
Any individual or Church that would like to enter a float or whatever you can, please call Hope Herren @419-3789 or Bart Ratliff @ 213-6623.
Ecru Christmas Parade
The Town of Ecru will also have their parade on December 7 beginning at 7 p.m. Entry forms can be picked up at the Ecru Town Hall. For more information, call 662-489-3881.
Community Tree Lighting
We were unable to light the Community Christmas Tree on the night that was planned because of the rain. It has been scheduled for Thursday, December 12, 6:30 at the Community House, rain or shine. If it is raining all festivities will be held inside.
The One and Only Santa Play
Pontotoc Community Theater by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama will present “The One and Only Santa” play Saturday, December 14, 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 15, 2 p.m. Admission is $10.
When a family is startled to find host Yul Tide from “American Profiles” literally in their living room one Christmas morning, the show begins.
In a series of hilarious and heart-warming sketches, Yul Tide and co-host Chrystal Flakes explore what Santa Claus really represents, introducing us to various people who know and love him.
The show is full of bloopers and comical bickering as the TV crew clamors to find old St. Nick. But Santa’s not the only thing that’s missing. They can’t seem to find their Christmas spirit, either! Though they might have lost track of what Christmas is all about, kids in the audience haven’t, for they see Santa throughout the show, even though none of the adults can!
Along the way, we meet the mail carrier for the North Pole, Santa’s staff of elves as they run through their final check-list, mall santas, moms and dads, and even a shadowy figure with big ears who’s not so keen on the great gift-giver (think other furry holiday figures).
So make your plans to attend and enjoy all the laughter and fun that the memories can bring.
In addition to this, please make sure you check out the Christmas musicals on page 7A.
Now to top all this off, merchants in downtown Pontotoc will be open until 7 p.m. each Thursday night in December which will include: December 5, 12 and 19. And for that last minute Christmas gifting they will also be open from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, December 22.
Whew! And we will be ready for that long winter’s nap on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!