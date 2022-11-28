Pssssst -- hey buddy -- wanna get something for nothing?
Go to the Thaxton Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Show up at the Toccopola and Ecru Christmas parades, Saturday, Dec. 3, and the Sherman Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Toccopola's parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and the Ecru parade gets under way at 6 p.m.
Be there when the Pontotoc parade starts Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m., and Shermans at 6 p.m. the following Thursday.
In coming days in this area, there will also be Tanglefoot Tinseltowns, Nativity scenes, Christmas plays, and at least one Christmas music concert.
For details on all of these events, check the pages of the Pontotoc Progress.
Pass it on, but don’t mention my name…
If you think the concept of getting something for nothing always means someone gets swindled, think again.
Go to any of those parades or other events listed above.
You’ll get something for nothing.
This is volunteerism in action.
And you should be appreciative.
By showtime for each event, a lot of people will have put in a lot of work to plan, manage, and take part in each one.
We’ll see the finished product, not the effort that went into it.
It’s like looking at an iceberg: You see the 10 percent above the water, not the 90 percent below it.
You will have gotten something of value. You will have paid nothing for it.
It would have cost a bundle to stage these parades and other events if everyone associated with them was paid for their time.
Even at minimum wage, organizers and participants who took part in any of these events --built floats, marched or rode in a parade, provided music or dramatic recreations of the Nativity, or cleaned up after everyone had gone home — would be a lot richer.
And of course, if someone is a lot richer, someone else is a lot poorer. In this case, the “someone else” would be whoever paid for the festivities.
In short, without volunteerism, these holiday parades and other events would be the most expensive ones you never saw.
All those who helped with these events will have given a lot of people a lot of memories, as well as a lot of appointment video and pictures which will be enjoyed for years to come.
Next time you see one of these folks, thank them for their time. They could have spent it doing something else, spent it with their families or friends, or perhaps spent it doing nothing at all.
Instead, they donated their time so we could enjoy the result.
There are some things money can't buy.
These parades and other holiday events are outstanding examples of that.
