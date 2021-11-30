Are you searching for your Christmas peace? It seems everywhere I’ve turned lately I’ve seen that word written on angels, on ornaments, cut out in wood, for Christmas is the time we remember what peace is all about and Who was born to give us peace. I don’t ever remember it, for this old world as always been at war at one time or another.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow said it best with his poem “I heard the bells on Christmas Day.” For those of you who don’t know, it was written against the back drop of the civil war.
Tom Stewart from whatsaiththescripture.com gave the moving story behind Longfellow’s writing of this poem that we love to sing at Christmas.
When Longfellow penned the words to his poem, America was still months away from Lee's surrender to Grant at Appomattox Court House on April 9, 1865; and, his poem reflected the prior years of the war's despair, while ending with a confident hope of triumphant peace.
As with any composition that touches the heart of the hearer, "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" flowed from the experience of Longfellow-- involving the tragic death of his wife Fanny and the crippling injury of his son Charles from war wounds.
He married Fanny in 1843 and they settled down in a home overlooking the Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts. They had five children. Their first tragedy happened in July, 1861. The day before the accident, Fanny Longfellow recorded in her journal: "We are all sighing for the good sea breeze instead of this stifling land one filled with dust. Poor Allegra is very droopy with heat, and Edie has to get her hair in a net to free her neck from the weight."
After trimming some of seven year old Edith's beautiful curls, Fanny decided to preserve the clippings in sealing wax. Melting a bar of sealing wax with a candle, a few drops fell unnoticed upon her dress. The longed for sea breeze gusted through the window, igniting the light material of Fanny's dress-- immediately wrapping her in flames. In her attempt to protect Edith and Allegra, she ran to Henry's study in the next room, where Henry frantically attempted to extinguish the flames with a nearby, but undersized throw rug. This did not work, he even tried to smother the flames by throwing his arms around her, severely burning his face, arms and hands. She died the next morning.
The first Christmas after Fanny's death, Longfellow wrote, "How inexpressibly sad are all holidays." A year after the incident, he wrote, "I can make no record of these days. Better leave them wrapped in silence. Perhaps someday God will give me peace." Longfellow's journal entry for December 25th 1862 reads: "'A merry Christmas' say the children, but that is no more for me."
Almost a year later, Longfellow received word that his oldest son Charles, a lieutenant in the Army of the Potomac, had been severely wounded with a bullet passing under his shoulder blades and taking off one of the spinal processes. He survived the incident. The Christmas of 1863 was silent in Longfellow's journal.
Finally, on Christmas Day of 1864, he wrote the words of the poem, "Christmas Bells." Longfellow's Christmas bells loudly proclaimed, "God is not dead; nor doth He sleep.”
God's Truth, Power, and Justice are affirmed, when Longfellow wrote: "The wrong shall fail, the right prevail."
The message that the Living God is a God of Peace is proclaimed in the close of the carol: "Of peace on Earth, good will to men."
Here are the words to that beloved carol:
I heard the bells on Christmas Day/Their old, familiar carols play, and wild and sweet The words repeat/Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And thought how, as the day had come, The belfries of all Christendom/Had rolled along The unbroken song/Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Till ringing, singing on its way, The world revolved from night to day,/A voice, a chime, A chant sublime Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And in despair I bowed my head;/"There is no peace on earth," I said; "For hate is strong, And mocks the song/ Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:/"God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;/ The Wrong shall fail, The Right prevail, With peace on earth, good-will to men."
So as we enter into this Christmas season, throughout these five Wednesdays of December, let’s remember peace. Here is a good way:
P is for Prince. God said that Jesus would be called the ‘Prince of Peace.’ He is peace. He doesn’t just talk about it or teach it. He is it!
E is for Eternal. He is everlasting. We are eternal. He wants us to understand that we will live forever somewhere and He want’s us to live with Him. Forever. Eternally.
A is for All-knowing. Mom always says nothing takes God by surprise. She is right. He knows what we need before we ask it, and He knows how He is going to supply it.
C is for Christ, our Redeemer, the only reason we have Christmas. He was born to be sin for us and to redeem our sins to God. He is the only one who can do that.
E is for Everywhere. That letter we will ponder as we face a new year. Jesus is there no matter what I step into tomorrow, nor the many days of tomorrows.
He holds each day in His hand and I can trust Him to love me and hold me whatever the moments may bring.
We might not have peace on this earth yet, but we can have peace in our heart by submitting it to the One who made it. Make this holy advent season one to remember by turning to Him. For you can’t have peace until you turn to Jesus. And when you do, you will want to do what it takes to have good will to men. And the angels will resonate that sweet refrain again “Peace on earth, good-will to men.”