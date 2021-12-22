A couple of weeks back I ran for my clothes basket where my cream colored warm gloves were. I snatched a little folded together bundle and stuck it in the pocket of my red corduroy jacket and away I went.
When I settled into my Toyota 4 Runner and drove to the end of the driveway, I had to wait on traffic so I reached into my jacket pocket for my gloves, only to discover I’d snatched up a pair of white socks instead.
“No matter,” I thought. “I’ll just wear these anyway. That’s what grandmama would put on my hands when I was little.”
And all the way to work pleasant memories wafted their way down the corridors of time. Grandmama would go to granddaddy’s clean white sock drawer and put two pairs of socks on my hands so I could go out and play in the snow. “These will keep your hands warm,” she would say as she drew the long socks over my coat sleeves.
You see, back then kids gloves weren’t really a necessity in life, so they were low on the list behind buying groceries and keeping gasoline in the car.
When I got to work, a call came from one of the ladies in the garden club. We’d promised we would come take a picture of them with the beautiful tree they put up at the courthouse. So I grabbed my camera and scampered over.
We had to wait a few minutes on the last member to get there, so I sat down and chatted with Elise Weatherly Black. I showed her my fancy gloves of the day. She grinned.
“That’s what we wore when I was a kid,” she said. “And I can remember at Christmas there was no such thing as a stocking from the store, we hung up our socks. I’d go and get my brother Jimmy’s athletic sock and nail it to the mantle because it was longer than mine, hoping to get more things.” She paused as the memories flitted through the years and a smile traced across her face.
“I can still see the oranges weighting down the sock.”
C.H.R.I.S.T.M.A.S.
One of my own favorite Christmas memories is listening to the old black CDs as my nephew calls vinyl records. We would listen to Gene Autry, Johnny Cash and the Gaithers sing Christmas songs from early November until Christmas Day.
My favorite song by the Gaithers is this:
C is for the Christ Child born upon this day;
H for Herald Angels in the night;
R means our Redeemer;
I means Israel;
S is for the Star that shone so bright;
T is for Three Wise men they who traveled far;
M is for the Manger where He lay;
A is All he stands for;
S means Sheperds came;
And that’s why there’s a Christmas Day.
Clear through the year
And every year the late Bob Cook, who was the editor of this newspaper, wrote in his Occasional Comments, the thoughts of Henry Van Dyke. I would be amiss if I didn’t let you read them:
I’m thinking of you today because it is Christmas, and I wish you happiness. And tomorrow, because it will be the day after Christmas, I shall still wish you happiness.
I may not be able to tell you about it every day, because I may be far away or we may be very busy. But that makes no difference - my thoughts and my wishes will be with you just the same. Whatever joy or success comes to you will make me glad. Clear through the year-I wish you the spirit of Christmas.
Avis Porter
One more thought. You will read on the obituary page this week of the passing on to Glory of Ms. Avis Porter from Thaxton. I loved her. She would often call and chat with me, letting me know how she was getting along with her cancer treatments and to let me know how much she enjoyed this Cardinallady column. Now she also didn’t mind calling and expressing her displeasure if she saw something in the newspaper that wasn’t to her taste. I appreciated that about her. She was transparent. Totally honest.
One of the writings she had in her book Art of my Heart had to do with Christmas.
It was titled Mama’s at Christmas Time.
All the children are grown and gone now, and the old home place is much too quiet. No more sounds of childish laughter and play. No more hide and seek throughout the house, but just you wait ’til Christmas - things will surely be much different; for that’s where all roads lead … to Mama’s at Christmas time.
The miles and miles that separate us, the brothers and sisters galore, but meeting once a year at Mama’s help renew the ties. For all roads lead to Mama’s at Christmas time. The house is filled with smells of chicken and dressing, ham, cakes, candy, pies and fruit, and it’s a treat to eat Mama’s cooking again - for all roads lead to Mama’s at Christmas time. The grandchildren run and laugh and it sounds like it once did … at Mama’s on Christmas Day.
Wherever you spend Christmas, may the joy of Jesus fill your hearts and your homes this blessed season!
Merry Christmas!