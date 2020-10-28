A sign that things are somewhat getting back to normal around Pontotoc is the fact that Christmas open house will be held as well as Christmas parades.
Christmas open house will be Sunday, November 22. Pontotoc City Christmas parade will be Monday, December 7, 6:30 p.m. No word on the other parades.
Lights will be hung in the displays and the store windows will look like magical Christmas wonderland luring you inside to enjoy the warmth and hospitality that local store owners can give even before you cook the Thanksgiving turkey.
Merchants will be rolling out the red carpet as you tour the town and enjoy the festive Norman Rockwell type atmosphere to get you into that Christmas spirit.
Each store as a different time they will be open. Please look at the Progress on November 18 to find out what time each store is open.