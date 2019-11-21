City sidewalks are going to be busy sidewalks this Sunday as thousands are expected to turn out for Pontotoc and Ecru’s Christmas Open House.
Lights have been hung in the displays and the store windows look like magical Christmas wonderland luring you inside to enjoy the warmth and hospitality that local store owners can give even before you cook the Thanksgiving turkey.
Merchants are rolling out the red carpet and offering you a bit to snack on and to drink as you tour the town and enjoy the festive Norman Rockwell type atmosphere to get you into that Christmas spirit.
Each store as a different time they will be open. Please drop in on Ecru or Pontotoc to visit, or to get a head start you may peruse the Christmas Open House pages in this section of the Progress so you can map out your journey through the afternoon.