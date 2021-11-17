It’s the most wonderful time of the year again! Merchants are readying for the ever popular Christmas Open house which will herald the Christmas shopping season in Pontotoc. The town of Ecru will also host open house. Both of these will get underway this Sunday, November 21.
Lights will be hung in the displays and the store windows will look like magical Christmas wonderland luring you inside to enjoy the warmth and hospitality that local store owners can give even before you cook the Thanksgiving turkey.
Merchants will be rolling out the red carpet as you tour the town and enjoy the festive Norman Rockwell type atmosphere to get you into that Christmas spirit. An added atmosphere to the day will be Christmas music playing downtown over the new loud speakers that were installed earlier in the year.
Each store as a different time they will be open. Please look at the Progress today to find out what time each store is open. Stores that are in the newspaper advertisement this week include: The Red Door, PEPA, The Rack, Pure Bliss, True Blue, Antiques on Main, Antiques Downtown and Antiques off the Square; Merle Norman, Image Awards, The Carousel, C.K. Walls, Needleart Fabrics and More, Ultra Violet, City Mercantile and Ella Ivy.
In Ecru Patty Turk, Tanglefoot Market, Wood and Cloth, Aleigh’s Envy and Fallen Oak will host open house.
Others will be open so check out the towns for your chance to enjoy a jump on the Christmas season.
The Pontotoc Progress will be offering a $21 yearly subscription special between the hours of 1-4 p.m. Please check our ad for more details.