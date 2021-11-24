One of the most delightful times of the season is when people in each community gather along the streets to see their baby or grand baby coming down the street in the parade. Christmas parades are a tradition that gives an opportunity for folks in the community to visit and enjoy a night outside with the pretty lights aglow. Last year a lot of these gatherings were cancelled, but this year all the joyous celebrations of the season will be upon us once more.
Below are the communities and the things they have going on in connection with their separate parades. These appear in the order in which they will be marching down their respective Main Streets.
Thaxton
The Thaxton Christmas parade which will lead off the season is set for Friday night, December 3, beginning at 6:30. Parade route will be the same as last year.
Please be making your plans to place an entry: Floats, 4-wheelers, antique cars, tractors, trucks. We would appreciate your entry, in order to help make the parade a success.
Sherman
The tri-county Sherman community will have their parade beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4. Line-up time will begin 1:30 p.m. at Barclay.
Toccopola
Toccopola Christmas Parade will be December 4 starting at 5:30. There will NO food afterwards in the Community Center. The community is having a parade only.
Any individual or Church that would like to enter a float or whatever you can, please call Hope Herren @419-3789 or Bart Ratliff @ 213-6623.
Ecru
The Town of Ecru will also have their parade on December 4 beginning at 7 p.m. Entry forms can be picked up at the Ecru Town Hall. For more information, call 662-489-3881.
Pontotoc City
The Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Association is ready to have Santa and all his helpers coming down Main Street in Pontotoc in Pontotoc Christmas Parade which is set to close the parading season on Monday, December 6, 6:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is your favorite Christmas movie. It goes along with the new Christmas ornament, which features the old Joy Theater.
Serving as the Grand Marshall’s for the City Parade will be Pontotoc’s man and woman of the year, Dennis Cox and Melissa Chavers, selected by readers and featured in the Best of Pontotoc section. And this year, there will be honorary grand Marshalls coming behind them because they didn’t get their moment to shine last year. They are Rickey Ferguson and Patty Turk who were selected at the 2020 man and woman of the year.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that the parking lot at Reeder’s Farm Supply is the new pick-up location for all parade participants, except for horse riders.
“Folks in the parade need to be dropped off at the junior high school, but we’re going to keep the parade flowing all the way on down Green Street to College Street to Reeder Farm Supply parking lot for the pick-up location,” Tutor said.
“In years past we’ve had folks unloading along Green Street by First Baptist Church and this just completely stops up everything back out onto Main Street and causes big problems,” Tutor said.
“We’re not going to allow folks to unload on Green Street and we’d appreciate everyone’s cooperation with picking up everyone down at Reeder’s parking lot. This is aimed at making everything safer.”
Horse riders will turn off of South Main onto First Street and return to the baseball field on Clay Street.
The deadline to enter is Monday, November 29 before 4 p.m. It is important that you know some of the rules in considering to enter the Pontotoc City parade. They include the following:
• Throwing candy or edible goods is NOT allowed!
• Riding in the back of a pickup truck is Not a float
• Only invited beauty queens (MS Pontotoc, MS Hospitality MS Mississippi, and MS America) are allowed to ride in convertibles. All others must ride on their own decorated float not in the back of a pickup; more than one title holder can ride the float.
• Furnish a brief description of your float/entry for the announcer to use on parade night.
• Club or organization’s name must be displayed on float.
• Floats should be of fire resistant material.
• No other vehicles will be allowed in the STAGING area for the floats during set up.
• Floats (only) need to be in the parking area by 5:00 pm
• There is only one SANTA CLAUS and we make his travel arrangements from the North Pole; therefore no one may use “Santa” in an entry.
• Overall Theme should be depicted on the float.
• I.D. number is for identification purposes.
• Horses and wagons will be allowed in the Parade. Horse Parade is behind Santa.
• Cost to enter is $25 each float, walking group, car club and horse until Nov. 29; after that time the entry is $30.