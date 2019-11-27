One of the most delightful times of the season is when people in each community gather along the streets to see their baby or grand baby coming down the street in the parade. Christmas parades are a tradition that gives an opportunity for folks in the community to visit and enjoy a night outside with the pretty lights aglow.
Below are the communities and the things they have going on in connection with their separate parades. These appear in the order in which they will be marching down their respective Main Streets.
Pontotoc City
The Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Association is ready to have Santa and all his helpers coming down Main Street in Pontotoc in Pontotoc Christmas Parade which is set to open the parading season on Monday, December 2, 6:30 p.m.
Serving as the Grand Marshall’s for the City Parade will be Pontotoc’s man and woman of the year, Jeremy Maxey and Christy Suggs, selected by readers and featured in the Best of Pontotoc section.
Now before that parade we are sure you will be hungry so make sure you stop by the Library and have some good warm soup.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that the parking lot at Reeder’s Farm Supply is the new pick-up location for all parade participants, except for horse riders.
“Folks in the parade need to be dropped off at the junior high school, but we’re going to keep the parade flowing all the way on down Green Street to College Street to Reeder Farm Supply parking lot for the pick-up location,” Tutor said.
“In years past we’ve had folks unloading along Green Street by First Baptist Church and this just completely stops up everything back out onto Main Street and causes big problems,” Tutor said.
“We’re not going to allow folks to unload on Green Street and we’d appreciate everyone’s cooperation with picking up everyone down at Reeder’s parking lot. This is aimed at making everything safer.”
Horse riders will turn off of South Main onto First Street and return to the baseball field on Clay Street.
Santa will be at the Pontotoc Community House on December 2 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 and after a one hour lunch break will return and visit from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Earlier that morning Santa will be visited by numerous classes from all three elementary schools.
Thaxton
The Thaxton Christmas parade will be Friday night, December 6, beginning at 6:30. Parade route will be the same as last year.
Please be making your plans to place an entry: Floats, 4-wheelers, antique cars, tractors, trucks. We would appreciate your entry, in order to help make the parade a success.
There will be activities and food at the park building after the parade.
Mrs. Clause will be making the flight with Santa this year.
For more information you may call these numbers: Park Manager Laura Cox-662-296-0636; Sammie Jaggers, 662-489-4888 or 662-419-5600; Hooker Construction-662-489-2567; Steve Moss-662-297-8865. If you would like to volunteer to help with parade, helping with line-up, give out numbers, parking, or some other job you may call any of the numbers listed.
This is our twentieth year for the parade because we started in 1999.
Toccopola
Toccopola Christmas Parade will be December 7 starting at 5:30. There will be food and entertainment afterwards in the Community Center.
Any individual or Church that would like to enter a float or whatever you can, please call Hope Herren @419-3789 or Bart Ratliff @ 213-6623.
Ecru
The Town of Ecru will also have their parade on December 7 beginning at 7 p.m. Entry forms can be picked up at the Ecru Town Hall. For more information, call 662-489-3881.