A note from Franklin Graham:
The COVID-19 global pandemic has disrupted everyday life in some way for nearly everyone on the planet. Yet, Samaritan’s Purse continues to share the eternal hope of the Gospel and to serve in Jesus’ Name. We want boys and girls around the world to know that God loves them and has not forgotten them during this time of fear and uncertainty.
We are trusting God as we make plans to traditionally collect Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes during National Collection Week Nov. 16–23, 2020, and our staff is already preparing for any adjustments that need to be made in light of the current health crisis.
As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and cause untold suffering, children need Good News and Great Joy now more than ever. They need the hope found only in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Will you partner with us to share that glorious hope with boys and girls around the world—many of whom have never heard the Name of Jesus? Every gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love.
And as children come to faith and are discipled through The Greatest Journey, they tell their friends and family about Christ. As a result, families and communities are transformed, and new churches are planted.
Following local guidelines in each receiving country, we anticipate being able to distribute shoebox gifts internationally and are working with local staff and volunteers.
Another great option to share God’s love is to build a shoebox online. It’s a convenient and personal way to give shoebox gifts directly from home. You make it your own by choosing from a list of gifts, then adding a letter and a photo. We’ll pack it for you and send it off!
Go to samaritanspurse.org for more information.