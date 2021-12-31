This Christmas is one for the books. I still haven’t had Christmas with my family. Yes, COVID got me this year.
Oh, how blessed I am. Although COVID got me this year, I made it through it without much issues.
I know there are several people battling COVID in the hospital and didn’t get to have Christmas with their families.
I am lucky, I was able to recover at home.
I can’t say it was easy. I felt really bad for about four days and still am having trouble getting my strength back.
As I spent Christmas Eve at home watching “It’s A Wonderful Life” I realized how truly blessed I am.
My children facetimed me on Christmas Eve and again on Christmas Day. The grandchildren were excited to show me everything that Santa brought them.
It was not the same as seeing them in person, but I got to see them just the same.
We will be spending the week after Christmas getting to open gifts from each other.
The McDonald Clan also postponed our gathering until New Year’s Day to allow me to be there.
There is 26 of us and I would have been the only one not there and all of them chose to wait for me.
I can’t tell you how much that means to me that 25 people changed their plans for one. That is how my family is. If one of us has a problem, we all do.
I said I was going to watch the “Home Alone” series on Christmas Day, but chose to spend my day grateful for all my many, many blessings instead of feeling bad about not being with my family.
There are so many with so much sorrow, trying to celebrate Christmas without family members that were lost this year and others that have family members that are sick and battling illnesses, how could I be sad.
Celebrating the birth of my Lord and Savior might not have been done with family around me, but God is with me each and every day and I am so happy to be able to celebrate the birth of Jesus even if it was at home alone.