Deer season is now open! In Mississippi, deer hunting is important from recreational, ecological, and economic perspectives. Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) continues to be a threat to the white-tailed deer herd in Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) has developed plans and procedures to monitor and control the spread of CWD.
This article will discuss CWD, give a CWD update, and discuss MDWFP management regulations. The sources used for this article include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “What You Need to Know about Chronic Wasting Disease in Mississippi Deer” and the MDWFP publication “CWD Chronic Wasting Disease Regulations and Best Management Practices.”
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)
CWD is contagious and always fatal. The disease causes damage to the deer’s brain and results in certain death. Signs and symptoms of CWD include weight loss, unusual behavior, loss of bodily functions, and death. The behaviors exhibited by deer with CWD can include clumsiness, lack of energy, unusual water consumption, walking back and forth, blank stares, teeth grinding, drooling, and no fear of humans. Information from public health officials recommends taking precautions to avoid contact with CWD infected deer. It has not been proven that CWD causes harm in humans at this point.
The CWD prion can be passed directly from one animal to another. Research has shown that saliva from infected deer has the highest concentration of prions. It is probable that the prions left on deer feeders from the saliva of CWD positive deer could infect other deer. The CWD prion is very persistent in the environment.
CWD Update
As of the beginning of hunting season, there have been 82 deer that have tested positive for CWD. The Mississippi Counties with positive cases include Alcorn (1), Benton (55), Issaquena (2), Marshall (20), Panola (1), Pontotoc (1),Tallahatchie (1), and Tippah (1).
Counties that are within ten miles of where a positive case is recorded are placed in a CWD Management Zone. The counties that are in the north Mississippi CWD management Zone include Alcorn, Benton, Desoto, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, and Union.
It is very important for Pontotoc County hunters to help fight the spread of CWD. This can be done by following CWD regulations, by submitting heads of harvested deer, and by reporting sightings of sick deer by calling 1-800- BE-SMART.
Submitting CWD Samples
Hunters are advised to remove the head with at least six inches of the neck intact from deer to be sampled. Hunters are also asked to remove antlers and keep the deer heads cool to prevent decomposition.
Pontotoc County has two sample drop off options. The first is at the Pontotoc County Agricenter located at 430 C.J. Hardin Jr. Drive. The second will at Trace Lake State Park located at 2139 Faulkner Rd. Tupelo, MS 38826. A complete listing of sampling stations in Mississippi can be found at the following web page https://www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/chronic-wasting-disease/sample-collection/.
Each drop off station includes a freezer and instructions to correctly submit the deer heads. Hunters will complete a form that includes personal information and the exact GPS location where the deer was harvested. Hunters can check on the status of their sample through the following web page https://www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/cwd/.
CWD Management Zone Regulations
The following activities have been deemed unlawful by the MDWFP within the boundaries of the CWD Management Zones.
Supplemental feeding of deer.
Establishing new mineral sites or adding supplements to existing sites.
Trapping wild hogs without a MDWFP permit. Call 601-432-2400 for more information.
Removing deer carcasses from the management zone.
The products that can be transported out of management zones include bone-in leg quarters, deboned meat, hides with no heads attached, finished taxidermy, antlers with no tissue attached, tanned hides, and cleaned skulls or skull plates.
A north central Mississippi deer management unit has also been created which includes Desoto, Tate, Marshall, Benton, Tippah, and Alcorn Counties. This area will have increased bag limits and no antler harvest criteria. These regulations are intended to lower future spread of CWD by reducing deer population density.
To accomplish the goals of the CWD strategic plan it is very important for deer hunters to cooperate with the MDWFP. This cooperation can involve submitting deer heads to be tested, by obeying CWD management zone rules, and by reporting sightings of sick deer by calling 1-800-BE-SMART. It is also important for hunters to learn as much as possible and share science-based information about CWD management with others.