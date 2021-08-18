Pep rally cancelled
The county wide pep rally that was set to begin at the First Choice Gateway tomorrow night has been cancelled due to pandemic concerns.
Officials said they were concerned that the ball games would not be able to go on due to quarentine if all the school gathered in one place.
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.
Pack the patrol car at Ecru
Ecru policemen are endeavoring to help children who need school supplies for the upcoming year. You can help by putting these supplies in the patrol car that will be parked out in front of city hall through the next weeks. Supplies such as composition books, pens, pencils, hand sanitizer and other items may be left.
Hurricane Community Center needs funds
Due to the Covid pandemic, the Hurricane Community Center is in need of funds in order to keep the center functioning. The center operates mainly on the rentals that keep the utilities paid. The repairs for the building and the mowing for the lawn are also funded by the rental fees. However, the center was closed for a year because of the pandemic guidelines. Therefore, no rental revenue was received. There have been roofing repairs, a new AC unit, and the maintenance of the lawn continuing during the mowing seasons of 202O-1.
The board members met on July 19, 2021 and discussed the fund raising need. Because of the Covid pandemic that is still a threat to our community’s citizens, the annual benefit supper and auction is not feasible at this time. Nevertheless, if you would like to help with this need, please send your donation payable to the Hurricane Community Center to the rental coordinator-Jo Lane Warren, 9500 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863. For additional information, contact the following: Gene Bragg, Carolyn Carnes, Jack Ezell, Lou Gaston, Denise Graham, Phil Robbins, Bobby Russell, or Betty Stubblefield.
Your donation can be tax deductible and also greatly appreciated. If you need to rent the center, please call 662-550-0340. So take a “walk down memory lane” inside the walls of the Hurricane Community Center viewing the photos and other memorabilia of days gone by. Thank you for your past support and the contributions to our Hurricane Community Center.
Salmon Cemetery memorial set
Salmon Cemetery Memorial Day is set for Saturday, August 21, 10 a.m. If you have anyone buried at the cemetery please meet to discus the upkeep and for a short memorial service. If you are unable to attend, please contribute to the account at First Choice Bank-Salmon Cemetery.
South Pontotoc class of ’76 reunion set
The South Pontotoc High School Class of 1976 will have their class reunion celebrating 45 years of being out of school Saturday, August 21, 6:30 p.m. at Seafood Junction in Algoma. All class members plus one guest are invited to attend.
Toccopola sets homecoming
Homecoming will be held at Toccopola Baptist Church, Sunday, Aug. 22, 11:00 a.m. Bro. J.R. Ray will be the guest speaker. There will be a singing directly after services at 12:00 pm. Everyone is welcome!