Drive-thru Nativity set in Algoma
Algoma Baptist Church will have their 29th Annual Drive-Thru Nativity on Friday and Saturday, December 4 and 5, 2020, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
Thaxton Christmas Parade Cancelled
The Thaxton Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to the pandemic. Organizers said they hope to have a bigger and better one next year after having to skip this year.
Cram the cruiser continues
Ecru Police Chief Matt Stringer said that his department is collecting canned goods for the food pantry in Ecru which will be distributed to needy families, “especially through the holidays when the kids aren’t in school getting a meal.”
The cruiser will be parked out in front of the town hall and folks are invited to please put canned goods in to it throughout the months of November and December.
Friends of Library not serving
The Friends of the Library will not have the soup supper that they normally have before the parade. Thanks to everyone who has supported this in the past, perhaps we can get back on track with it next year.
Rudolph virtual run set Dec. 12
This year’s Rudolph Run will feature a 5K, 10K and Relaxing Reindeer run on the computer.
This event will be virtual this year. Register at raceroster.com by December 5 to receive a free t-shirt. Registration closes December 12. $25 for all events. $16 for high school cross country team members. Upload your race times to RunKeeper through Race Roster by Saturday, December 12 at 3:00 p.m. to qualify for rewards and prizes. Hosted by The Pontotoc Juniorettes Club, a volunteer organization of Pontotoc County high school students. Anna Grace Ritchie, President. For more information, contact Michelle Sutton, Pontotoc Juniorettes Director, at 662-231-2707.