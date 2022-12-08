Retired teachers to meet Dec 12
The Pontotoc Retired Teachers Organization will meet December 12 at 11:30 for a festive holiday lunch and entertainment at the Pontotoc County Library. The meal will be provided by the officers of the local organization. Special music will be presented by Mrs. Marilyn Gillespie. All local retired teachers are cordially invited to attend.
Lunching With Books to meet Dec. 8
Lunching With Books is set for Thursday, December 8 at noon in the Roselle Calloway Wax Meeting room at the Pontotoc County Library.
The guest speaker is Hugh Jackson, author of Dog Mania, a book for young audiences. For over fifty years he has observed dogs and incorporated his observations into a poetic story enhanced with unusual color photos.
The author is the fourth born of ten children. He grew up on a farm in Southwest Mississippi and is a retired salesperson. He and his wife Peggy live in North Mississippi close to their daughter Julie and grandchildren.
Dog Mania will be available for purchase. Also, the Friends of the Library books sale corner is full of gently used titles, perfect for Christmas gifts.
The Pontotoc Woman’s Club is hosting lunch. This event is free and open to the public.
The Friends of the Pontotoc Library will meet immediately following the program. New Members are welcome and may join anytime. Annual dues are $10 for individuals.
American Legion holiday dinner and program set
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserve please come join us for our American Legion holiday dinner and program on Thursday, December 8, at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
We are very fortunate again this year to have the Fishers of Men Gospel Group that will sing for us during our holiday program. In addition, this year we have been blessed with enough money from our fund-raising programs to have our holiday meal catered to preclude our members from having to bring any food. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for an evening of fun, good food and entertainment. For any questions please call 489-3907.
Algoma drive thru nativity set Dec. 8-9
Algoma Baptist Church is having their 31 Annual Drive-Thru Nativity on Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Rain or shine. The Drive-Thru Nativity consists of five well-known scenes portraying the birth of Jesus. They are: The angel appearing to Mary; Mary and Joseph on their way to Bethlehem; Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in the manger; The angel appearing to the shepherds and Three wise men on their way to find the new born King. There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, by van or by car. Algoma Baptist Church is located off Highway 15S, 1 mile down Algoma Road.
Come to The Mystery of the Manger
By Faith Baptist Church children and youth will present “The Mystery of the Manger” Sunday, December 11, 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Pizza and dessert fellowship will follow. Please come celebrate Jesus’ birth with us.
Good Shepherd sets missions benefit
Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ will host a holiday house pop up shop Saturday, Dec. 10, 12-4 p.m. If you would like to be a vendor in box our church page. The charge is $20. This is to support the missions department.
Why the Nativity? Debuts at By Faith Baptist
Dr. David Jeremiah’s docudrama about the greatest birth ever told, Why the Nativity, will be shown Sunday, December 18, 10 a.m. at By Faith Baptist church. There will be no Sunday school and please join the congregation for a covered dish lunch afterward. The movie is an hour and a half long and features the events surrounding the birth of Jesus and why it is the most important birth in the history of mankind.
Live Nativity set in Pontotoc
There will be a Live Nativity December 18, 5-8 p.m. The scenes will begin at the end of South Main in the green space beside the Catholic Church. The easiest way to see the scenes in order is to get on 15 either by way of Coffee Street or Eighth street and travel to the four way stop at Highway 15 and 41 and turn north on Main. The four scenes will be depicted from 411 South Main to 391 South Main. The first scene is the annunciation to Mary and the second scene is the trip to Bethlehem and the third scene is the angels telling the shepherds and the last scene is the nativity scene. Harvest Time Church of God is sponsoring the free event, so please pack your car and come re-live the joy of Christmas.
Palestine United Methodist Church clothes closet open
The congregation of Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet Saturday, December 10. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. Those who wish to get clothes must come in person, including any children you wish to get clothing for. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Nominate Pontotoc businesses for Mississippi’s best
Pontotoc’s best foot can be set forward in Best of MS magazine with the click of your vote. Nominations are open until Dec. 15, with voting on Jan. 15. Go to: https://mississippimagazine.secondstreetapp.com/2023-Best-of-Mississippi/ to enter your nominations and to vote.
