Ecru republican executive committee forming
Anyone interested in being on the Ecru Municipal Republican Executive Committee is asked to meet Saturday, December 12, 10 a.m. in the Ecru City Hall.
Ecru breakfast with Santa cancelled
The breakfast with Santa that was supposed to take place this Saturday in Ecru has been cancelled due to the rise in Covid 19 cases.
Cram the cruiser continues
Ecru Police Chief Matt Stringer said that his department is collecting canned goods for the food pantry in Ecru which will be distributed to needy families, “especially through the holidays when the kids aren’t in school getting a meal.”
The cruiser will be parked out in front of the town hall and folks are invited to please put canned goods in to it throughout the months of November and December.
Rudolph virtual run set Dec. 12
This year’s Rudolph Run will feature a 5K, 10K and Relaxing Reindeer run on the computer.
This event will be virtual this year. Register at raceroster.com by December 5 to receive a free t-shirt. Registration closes December 12. $25 for all events. $16 for high school cross country team members. Upload your race times to RunKeeper through Race Roster by Saturday, December 12 at 3:00 p.m. to qualify for rewards and prizes. Hosted by The Pontotoc Juniorettes Club, a volunteer organization of Pontotoc County high school students. Anna Grace Ritchie, President. For more information, contact Michelle Sutton, Pontotoc Juniorettes Director, at 662-231-2707.
Wreath pick-up set Dec. 19
If you purchased a wreath from the Wreaths Across America project they will be available to be picked up Sat., Dec. 19, 9 to 12 at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse.