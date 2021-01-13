Netflix cowgirl coming to Pontotoc
Her love of horses pushed her farther than she ever thought she could go. When Amberley Snyder of Trementon, Utah was involved in a truck crash that paralyzed her from the waist down just 19 days before she was to turn 19 years old, she turned this tragedy into triumph.
Her goal was to ride her horse again and with four months she met that goal and was back on her horse. Her story is recounted in a Netflix movie called Walk. Ride. Rodeo. She has also written a children’s book by the same name to inspire children to overcome adversity.
Snyder offers barrel riding and pole bending clinics and she is coming to Pontotoc to teach one. Participants have already signed up for the clinics, but the general public is invited to attend the ticketed event to watch her teach the students.
The clinic will take place Friday through Sunday, January 22-24 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can come and watch all or part of any of the days of the clinics. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students in first through 12 grades as well as college students with proper ID.
The event will be hosted by the Pontotoc County Fair Board. If you need any more information please call Kevin McGregor at 662-509-1000.
No MLK events slated this weekend
Normally this weekend would be the Martin Luther King celebrations with a banquet, parade and Sunday afternoon speech. However, because of the pandemic all events for the Dr. King weekend have been canceled. Organizers said they will continue to work to honor the legacy of Dr. King by working together to promote peace and equality for all. They thank you for your continued support.
Greatest Mission services set
Sunday, January 17, Greatest Mission Baptist Church we will have the Rochester & Matthews Families for the morning worship hour. Service will start at 10:30 a.m. and everyone is invited to come enjoy some good singing and preaching. Bro. Scott Matthews will be bringing the message.
Our January revival will begin with Bro. Allen Gullick preaching on Sunday night, January 31 and continue through Wednesday night, February 3. Service time is 7:00 p.m. each night.