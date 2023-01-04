Weight loss support group meeting set
North Mississippi Medical Center’s Weight Loss Support Group will be live-streamed at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at www.nmhs.net/weight-loss-support-group.
The NMMC Wellness Center staff will speak about “Starting the New Year Off with a Bang.” Support group meetings are free and sponsored by the NMMC Bariatric Center. Programs provide education and emotional support for individuals who are considering or have already had weight loss surgery.
For more information, call (662) 377-SLIM (7546) or 1-866-908-9465. Recordings of past programs are also available at www.nmhs.net/weight-loss-support-group.
Griefshare support begins Sunday
First Baptist Church of Pontotoc is sponsoring a Grief support Group, using the National GriefShare materials which consists of a video seminar, support group and workbook. The 13 week program offers help and encouragement after the death of the loved one. The program will begin Sunday, January 8, 4:30 p.m. in the church gym located at 31 Washington Street. Cost is $20 for the workbook. For more information, please call the church office at 489-1346.
Benefit for Hardin family set
There will be a benefit auction, singing and eating for the Hardin family January 14, from 12 noon until at the Thaxton Gym, loaded at Hwy 336 Thaxton. The father, Ryno, was involved in a wreck September 13, 2022 on his way to work. He has a wife and two children to support while he is undergoing recovery and therapy. BBQ plates, hot dogs and nachos will be available starting at 12 noon. Singing will be from 2-4 p.m. and the auction will begin at 5 p.m. The Downs family will sing at 1 p.m., Kim and Jeff Cooper at 2 p.m. and Leo Mask Band at 3 p.m.
Retired teachers meeting set
Retired Teachers will meet on January 18, 2023, at 11:30 in the Yamato SteakHouse of Japan on West Oxford Street. All retired educators are invited to attend.
Mardi-Gras parade set Feb. 11
Pontotoc Main Street-chamber of Commerce is planning the Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:30. It will be the same concept as our Independence Day Parade. Nominations are being sought for the Mardi Gras King and Queen. These nominees should be those dedicated to using their time, talents, and actions to making the world a better place. Please submit a brief description of why you think this individual should be chosen as the King or Queen of Pontotoc's Mardi Gras. The King and Queen will ride in the Mardi Gras Parade.
Nominations can be emailed to chamber@pontotocchamber.com, mailed or dropped off at 109 N. Main St., Pontotoc, MS 38863. Deadlines for nominations is Friday, Feb. 3.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.