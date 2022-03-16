Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is March 27. The church will be available every fourth Saturday for this ministry.
Algoma Baptist revival set
Algoma Baptist Church will have spring revival starting Sunday March 20 through Wednesday, March 23. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and week night services will begin at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. Mike Davis. The pastor’s conference will begin at 9 a.m Tuesday, March 22. Pastor, Bro Don Smith and the congregation invite you to attend.
OCC full circle speaker coming to West Heights
An Operation Christmas Child speaker will be coming to speak at West Heights Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 23, 7 p.m. You are invited to come and discover how God used an Operation Christmas Child shoe box in the life of Schemeá Nguessan who was from the Ivory Coast of Africa.
Nightly in their home in Côte d’Ivoire, Nguessan’s mother said, “Even though we don’t see a father in this house, we have a Father in heaven. He loves and cares for us.” Nguessan asked if this Heavenly Father could also give gifts like he saw the other kids had. His mother encouraged him to pray and ask. After church one Sunday, Nguessan entered a big room that held red-and-green shoeboxes. He thought each box might be for two or three children to share, but to his delight, he got a whole shoebox gift all to himself! “I would feel the joy in that box,” Nguessan said. Come hear how it showed him the love of a father that he didn’t have.
Pontotoc County schools hosting job fair
Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center located at 354 Center Ridge Drive, will host a job fair for those who wish to work in the Pontotoc County School system. Please bring your resume or prepare to fill out an application on Saturday, March 26, 8 a.m.-12 noon.
Representatives from all Pontotoc County Schools will be on site. We will be accepting applications for teachers, assistant teachers, cafeteria staff, custodial staff, and bus drivers.
Child care will be provided for job fair participants.
Blake Mounce Memorial run set
The Blake Mounce Memorial run will be Saturday, March 26, beginning at 8 a.m. in Ecru. The race will begin at Blake Mounce Park on Central Ave. Runners will head to Main Street and through downtown to Old 15 to NP Upper Elementary and back to Central and end at the Park.
The theme for this year’s run is Not all Heroes Wear Capes.
There are three events you can register for. You can either do the 5K which starts at 8 a.m. and the cost for that is $30. You can register for the Superhero Fun Run which begins at 10 a.m. This run is free for children up to 9 years old. If you want a shirt it is $12. Now if you don’t want to get up and race at all, you can sign up for the sleep in option and not run, just pay the $30 to benefit the park.
You can register online at runsignup.com/races, search Blake Mounce.
You can also go by the town hall during business hours and pick up a race form.
Coming soon! 4H Cookbook!
The 4-H cookbook is finally ready to print. This is a fundraiser for those who will be attending Club Congress, June 1-3. The books will sell for $10.00. There are 105 recipes in the cookbook. Many of them have coordinating videos on the Pontotoc 4H Facebook page, some recipes are favorites from 4H Kids in the Kitchen classes, and there are some from past and current MHV members.
Congressman Kelly will speak at April meeting
Pontotoc County Republican Women are set to host Congressman Kelly as well as a benefit garage and bake sale.
Friday, March 18 from 8 am until-at First Choice Pavilion at the Tanglefoot Trail is the date for the garage sale. This coincides with Customer Appreciation Day, which will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Monday, April 11, 6 p.m. will be the general meeting at the First Choice Pavilion at the Tanglefoot Trail. Mark you calendar now and do not miss a chance to hear from your US Representative Trent Kelly, our keynote speaker. Invite everyone to come hear Congressman Kelly.
Randolph Baptist Church hosting winter Bible study
Randolph Baptist Church will host winter Bible study on March 20-23.
Bro. Harvey Reeves will lead a study from the book of Psalms: The Character of God.
Hours for the Bible study are Sunday-11 a.m and 5:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is invited.