New Hope Baptist church will have homecoming services Sunday, May 15, 10 a.m. - noon. Bro Barty Browning will preach and the Pontotoc Ridge boys and New Hope youth will sing.
Farmers market open
The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market opened for the 2022 season last Saturday. The market features local vendors will be there selling their produce, baked goods, eggs, cottage foods, plants, cut flowers and handcrafted items. The market will accept major credit cars and SNAP. You can double your SNAP up to $20 each market day.
People wishing to sell their farm fresh produce and other locally-produced food and plants can contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@hotmail.com or 662-489-5042 for a vendor application and other details. The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday morning from May to October. Hours are 7 a.m. – Noon. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH!
Campground Methodist Memorial Day set
Campground Methodist Church and Cemetery will hold Memorial Day service May 15 at the church. Service will begin at 11 and conclude at noon. Brother Kevin Wallace will bring the message. Donations for the church and cemetery will be taken. If you cannot attend donations may be mailed to David lee, treasurer at 138 Arnold Trail, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Zion School reunion set in June
Anyone who attended the Zion School is invited to the fifth reunion which will be held Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. until in the Zion Baptist church Fellowship Hall at 459 Valley Road. A group picture will be made before the meal. Please come and see all your old friends and make some new ones. Bring your favorite foods for the meal. Pleates, cups and utensils will be provided.
Bramlett reunion set June 12
The descendants of Joe and Eunice Bramlett will meet Sunday, June 12 at the Toccopola Community Center. Please bring your lunch, pictures and memories and share the day with us.