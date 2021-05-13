Free environmental
workshop set at
extension building
The Environmental Education Workshop for Teachers is seeking K-12 teachers who would like to learn about natural resources for the classroom and earn 3 continuing education units (CEUs). Workshop contents will include the following topics: Adopt-A-Stream, Anti-Litter, Bird Conservation, Forestry, Land and Water Lessons, Project Learning Tree, Sheep Production, Recycling, Soils, Wildlife Management, Water Quality and Non-point Pollution.
The workshop will be held June 14-17, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Pontotoc County MSU Extension Service Building in Pontotoc, Mississippi. The deadline for signup is June 11. The cost will be $15, which will reserve a teacher’s spot for the workshop. The $15 will be refunded at the end of the workshop. For more information, call 662-489-3563 ext. 3, Pontotoc County Soil &Water Conservation District.
Sponsors for the workshop are Itawamba Community College, Pontotoc County Soil & Water Conservation District, Pontotoc County MSU Extension, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Soil & Water Conservation Commission, and North Central Mississippi RC&D Council.
Campground Memorial
Day set
Campground Methodist Church and cemetery Memorial Day is set for Sunday, May 16, 11 a.m. Bro. Chad Higgins will be bringing the message. Donations will be taken for the church and cemtery. Donations may be mailed to David lee, 138 Arnold Trail, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Tent revival set
There will be a Tent Revival this Thursday through Sunday, May 13-17, 7 p.m. on the Pontotoc Agri-Center grounds. Special praise and worship songs will be brought by 3String Chord. Guest preachers will be: Bro. Jeff Tingle from Florence, Ala. on Thursday; Bro. R.W. Moffett, Water Valley, Miss. on Friday; Bro. Dobbie Poynor, Banner, Miss. on Saturday and Bro. Johnny Davidson, Vardaman, Miss on Sunday.