If you enjoy running through the streets of Pontotoc then this run is right for you! The twelfth annual Rudolph Run will hit the streets Saturday, December 11, 8 a.m. The run features a 5K, 10K or Relaxing Reindeer run.
This event will be a traditional runs this year. Register at runsignup.com by December 1 to receive a free t-shirt. The price is $30 for any event; $20 for high school cross country team members and first responders.
It is hosted by The Pontotoc Juniorettes Club, a volunteer organization of Pontotoc County high school students. Whitney and Kathryn Smith, Race Chairpersons.
For more information, contact Michelle Sutton, Pontotoc Juniorettes Director, at 662-231-2707 or Whitney Smith at 662-419-9750.
Wreaths Across America order deadline is today
If you want to honor your veteran with a wreath on his or her grave this Christmas season the time to order those beautiful wreaths is here. The American legion Auxilary is making available the lovely green balsam and red ribboned wreaths in honor of the veterans for $15 each. You may place your order by calling Mary Frances Stepp at 662-509-0903 or Marilyn Ice at 662-488-5493. Please make your checks payable to Wreaths Across America. Orders can also be placed at the American Legion Building on Legion Lane on November 11th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. during our annual serving of stew on Veterans Day. The deadline to order is TODAY Wednesday, Nov. 17. Wreaths may be picked up Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse on Green Street. This building is located to the south of the downtown shopping center.
Troy community wide thanksgiving set
The community wide Thanksgiving is Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at Troy on the highway. Bro. Randy Spencer will preach.