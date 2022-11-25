Retired teachers to meet Dec 12
The Pontotoc Retired Teachers Organization will meet December 12 at 11:30 for a festive holiday lunch and entertainment at the Pontotoc County Library. The meal will be provided by the officers of the local organization. Special music will be presented by Mrs. Marilyn Gillespie. All local retired teachers are cordially invited to attend.
Tanglefoot trot set Nov. 26
A fundraiser race benefitting CATCH Kids, Inc. featuring a 10K, 5K, and 1 mile fun run is set for Saturday, November 26 at the First Choice Bank Gateway Tanglefoot Trail (139 West Reynolds, Pontotoc, MS). Interested runners can register via https://racesonline.com/events/tanglefoot-trot. You may also register the day of the race from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. Registration for those 12 and under is $20 and for adults the registration fee is $35. This event is designed to involve food, fun, and family entertainment while also raising awareness about CATCH Kids, Inc.
Algoma drive thru nativity set Dec. 8-9
Algoma Baptist Church is having their 31st Annual Drive-Thru Nativity on Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Rain or shine. The Drive-Thru Nativity consists of five well-known scenes portraying the birth of Jesus. They are: The angel appearing to Mary; Mary and Joseph on their way to Bethlehem; Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in the manger; The angel appearing to the shepherds and Three wise men on their way to find the new born King. There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, by van or by car. Algoma Baptist Church is located off Highway 15S, 1 mile down Algoma Road (JCT 772).
Christmas parade deadline Nov. 28
The theme for this year's Christmas Parade is: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.
It will roll down Pontotoc Main Street Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30. Deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. You can get a registration form from Pontotocchamber.com or contact the chamber office at 662-489-5042.
Come to The Mystery of the Manger
By Faith Baptist Church children and youth will present “The Mystery of the Manger” Sunday, December 11, 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Pizza and dessert fellowship will follow. Please come celebrate Jesus’ birth with us.
Good Shepherd sets missions benefit
Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ will host a holiday house pop up shop Saturday, Dec. 10, 12-4 p.m. If you would like to be a vendor in box our church page. The charge is $20. This is to support the missions department.
Nominate Pontotoc businesses for Mississippi’s best
Pontotoc’s best foot can be set forward in Best of MS magazine with the click of your vote. Nominations are open until Dec. 15, with voting on Jan. 15. Go to: https://mississippimagazine.secondstreetapp.com/2023-Best-of-Mississippi/ to enter your nominations and to vote.
