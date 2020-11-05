Veteran’s graves Christmas wreaths available
The American Legion Auxilary is again going to make available the Christmas wreaths to mark your Veteran’s grave. The wreaths are $15 each. You must deliver any wreath you purchase. Orders must be placed no later than Thursday, November 19. Please call Mary Frances Stepp at 662-509-0903 or Marilyn Ide at 662-488-5493 to place your order.
These are lovely wreaths and stay pretty for a long time. We especially like to honor veteran’s graves, but they are for any loved one. They also make lovely door wreaths.
Homecoming set at Lighthouse Apostolic
Lighthouse Apostolic, 414 Royal Oak Dr., is having Homecoming. November 8, 2:00 pm. Speaker will be Bro. Scotty Downs. Everyone is welcome to come. Pastor is Buddy Gordon.
If you don’t have home church we love to have you at Lighthouse Apostolic church. Join us for a wonderful of anointing preaching and Singing. Come get what you need if the world seems to falling part then let us invite you to come be our guest. Bring your family and friend. Everyone is welcome.