Jernigan memorial set
The Jernigan memorial services have been set for October 25, 11 a.m. Please honor your loved ones with freshly place flowers and bring your lawn chairs for social distancing.
Harvest day at Usher Valley cancelled
Dut to the Covid 19 Usher Valley is cancelling their harvest day for Sunday, Oct. 18. We hope to see you there for a bigger and better one next year.
Marijuana initiatives is topic for Republican Woman meeting
The next regular meeting of the Pontotoc County Republican Women will be held on Monday, October 12 at 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce conference room and the topic will be Marijuana Initiatives 65 and 65A. Both of these initiatives will be on the November 3 general election ballot.
The speaker will be Dr. Edward Hill, retired Family Physician and past president of the Mississippi Medical Association and the American Medical Association. Dr. Hill will give us the facts on the initiatives and explanation the differences in Initiative 65 and 65A, so we can all be educated voters.
Sheriff Leo Mask is tentatively scheduled to speak on Mississippi marijuana laws and their local impact.
The public is invited to attend this informative meeting. You do not have to be a member to come to any of PCRW meeting.
American Legion Fall meeting cancelled
Due to the continued guidelines of COVID social distancing requirements and prohibition from gathering in large groups, we are cancelling our October meeting at the American Legion.
We are however anticipating and planning with the Chamber of Commerce to support the annual Pontotoc Veterans Day Ceremony.
We are also leaning forward in planning our American Legion holiday meeting/party the second week in December. More to follow in the Pontotoc Progress as the situation develops.
Fall Off the Square Farmers Market
The Off the Square Farmers Market has been a great success this year thanks to our wonderful vendors and support from the Chamber. So much so, we are going to have a Fall Off the Square Farmers Market. It started last Saturday and will run through October 31, (except October 24) from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. For vendors space available first come first serve. Come check it out. Looking forward to seeing y'all and thank you for your support! Per CDC, good health practices is encouraged. Thank you.
VFW essay contest for students set
The Pontotoc FVW Post 5395 is happy to announce two contests open to students. The middle school contest is written while the high school contest is a recorded one. In both of these contests, once the theme is written or the recorded one is produced, please contact Steve organ at 662-419-3862 to inform him of your plans and make arrangements for him to pick up your child’s work.
The VFW Patriot’s pen contest is available for students in grades 6-8 by October 31 to enter. Students who are enrolled in public, private or parochial school or home study program in the United States and its territories are eligible to enter.
The theme for this essay is “What Make’s America Great?” Please write a 300-400 word essay and submit it to Mr. Organ. The deadline is Saturday, October 31.
The Voice of Democracy for students in grades 9-12 is also open to those in public, private, parochial or home study. Dependents of U.S. military or civilian personnel in overseas school may also participate. The theme for this contest is “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”
You must first google voice of democracy entry form and brochure and click on the one labeled Student Entry Deadline: October 31, 2020. The PDF document will have the theme across the top.
To enter, record your original 3-5 minute (+ or – 5 seconds max.) essay on an audio CD or a flash drive. The recording must be in your own voice and in English. No music, singing, poetry, or sound effects are allowed. Once you have done this, print out and fill out the entry form and take both the flash drive and the entry form along with a typed version of your speech to Mr. Organ.