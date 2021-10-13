You are invited to be part of An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas written by Todd Wallinger in the next production of the Pontotoc Community Theater at the Main. Audtions will be Thursday, October 14, 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 17, 2 p.m.
The enchanted bookshop will be joined by a whole crew of Christmas themed characters including the Nutcracker Prince, Amy March, the Velveteen Rabbit, the Little Match girl and Ebenezer Scrooge himself for a tree full of Christmas laughter and fun. All ages are invited to come be a part of this exciting and enjoyable Christmas Play. The play itself will debut December 10, 11 and 12 at the Main.
New Hope Church 155 Homecoming/Anniversary
New Hope Church located at 2400 County Road 413, Okolona MS will celebrate their 155th anniversary October 17, 2021.
Join us for Sunday school at 10 a.m. and church service at 11 a.m.
Food fellowship and singing beginning at noon. Come and celebrate with us!
D.T. Cox UFO sponsoring socktober
D.T. Cox 3rd and 4th grade UFO students are participating in Socktober from October 4-29! They will be collecting new socks during this time for local clothes closets and homeless shelters. You can drop new socks off at any school in the Pontotoc City School district for this drive.
Pleasant Dale sets special services
Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Thaxton will have Senior Saints day on Thursday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m. Bro Doug Hortons family will be there to minister.
On Saturday, November 13, the Phillips Family from North Carolina will be at the church to sing at 7 p.m.
Bro. Sparks and the congregation invite everyone to attend.