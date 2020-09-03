Robbs cemetery meeting cancelled
The Robbs cemetery meeting will be cancelled in September because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Please continue to send your do-nations to Robbs Cemetery Fund, 110 Buckyday Road. Houlka, MS 38850 because we still have to pay for the grass to be cut.
Oak Forest cancels memorial services
Due to the current Covid-19 health concerns, Memorial Day Acitivties at Oak Forest scheduled for September 20 has been cancelled. However, we encourage anyone wishing to honor their fail by decorating their gravesite to please do s and anyone wishing to make a donation to the cemetery fund can send it to Oak Forest Cemeter Fund at First choice Bank or you may mail it to Reggie Gillespie, 3680 Salmon Road. Ramp;[j. <S 39964.
Todd’s family reunion cancelled
Due to the Covid-19 virus the annual Todd family reunion which was set for September 20 and would have been held in the Hurricane Community Center, will be cancelled for this year. We hope to have our reunion the regular time next year.
Eddington Cemetery memorial service cancelled
Due to the Covid-19 the Eddington Cemetery memorial service that is usually held the second Saturday in September has been cancelled. However folks are welcome to put fresh flowers on the graves. If you wish to mail donations to continue to help with the upkeep please send them to Jesse Johnson, 1699 Eddington Road, Pontotoc MS 38863.
Jernigan memorial set
The Jernigan memorial services have been set for October 25, 11 a.m. Please honor your loved ones with freshly place flowers and bring your lawn chairs for social distancing.
Springville Cemetery memorial day
Springville Cemetery Memorial Day will be Sunday September 6 at 11:00. There will be a business meeting and message followed by lunch on the grounds. Everyone is invited.
Lighthouse Apostolic resuming services
Lighthouse Apostolic church at 414 Royal Oak Drive is now having services at 1 p.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Pastor Buddy Gordon and the congregation invite you to attend.
Randolph homecoming and Memorial Day set
Randph Baptist Church will have homecoming and memorial day services Sunday, September 13, 10 a.m. with special music presented by the West Heights Quartet. Bro. Jason Watts will bring the message at 11 a.m. and a carry out lunch will follow. A special offering will be taken for the cemetery fund.
VFW art contest set
Students in Grades 9-12, public, private and homeschooled, can compete for scholarships by submitting original art work for the VFW Auxiliary’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Entrants may submit two or three dimensional art for the contest by March 31, 2021. The art work must be created and completed during this current school year and the application must have a teacher or supervising adult’s signature. Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted.