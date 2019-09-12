Randolph Day set Sept. 21
Are you ready to visit friends and relatives in Randolph? Randolph day is set for Saturday, September 21 beginning at 11 a.m. All proceeds from this day will benefit the Randoph Fire Department.
There will be food, fun and entertainment. Chicken Strops and fries, BBQ, Hamburger, Hotdog and bratwurst plates will be available. They are served with two side items, drink and dessert. Nacho and BBQ nachos will also be available.
Singing for the day includes: Leo Mask and the County Mounties, Marilyn Gillespie and the Vault Cheer and Dance. An auction will be held at 1:30. If you would like to donate any items please call Jimmy Cannerdy at 296-6100, Ben Canerdy at 316-0894, Nathan Gregory at 296-7136 or April Williams at 419-7860.
Blood drive set
A blood drive will be held at the Randolph Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21. All donors are entered to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card with one winner drawn each week.
College and Career night set
Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology will host our annual College and Career Night on September 12, from 5:30-7:30. The event is for all Juniors and Seniors from North, South, and Pontotoc City Schools. Colleges, Military, and local Businesses will be available to the attending students. This will be a wonderful chance for students to explore their career and college choices!
Oak Forest Cemetery memorial
Memorial services at Oak Forrest Cemetery will be at 11 a.m., Sunday, September 15 with Pat Ewing delivering the message. Potluck will be served afterwards. Contributions can be made to Oak Forest Cemetery Fund at First Choice Bank in Pontotoc if you cannot attend.
Algoma Baptist Church Men's Brotherhood meeting set
Algoma Baptist Church Men's Brotherhood Meeting will be Saturday, September 14, at 6:00 p.m. with a meal to follow. Brother Rob Chittom will be speaking and Brother Steve Parrish will lead the music. All men and boys are invited.
Eddington Cemetery meeting
The Annual Eddington Cemetery meeting will be held on Sept. 14 at the cemetery pavilion at 10:00 am. There will be a potluck dinner after the meeting. You can give your contribution at that time, or you can send it by mail to Jesse R. Johnson, 1699 Eddington Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Please make checks payable to Edington Cemetery Fund. Thanks for your support!
Roye reunion set Sept. 22
The Roye family reunion will be Sunday September 22, at the American Legion Post in Pontotoc. The post is located behind Wendy’s. You can turn at the AgriCenter sign and follow the road to the left to get there. Bring a covered dish for the noon meal. If you have any questions call Barbara at 662-315-4842.
See you there!
Ecru sets special service Sept. 15
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor & Wife Anniversary in honor of Pastor Terry Baber and Sis. Earnestine Baber for their 12 years of service. This service will be September 15, during the 11 am morning worship services with Minister Patrick Higginbottom of Pontotoc Second Baptist Church of Pontotoc, MS as the guest speaker.
Randolph class of 1965 to meet
September 21at 12:00 noon, the 1965 Class of Randolph plan to meet at the home of Linda Tapley, 767 Hwy. 341 North, Houlka MS. Anyone wishing to come may contact Peggy at 231-5003 or Linda at 448-3780 for more information.
Downtown Jubilee set in Grenada
The Grenada Area Chamber of Commerce announces the Grenada Downtown Jubilee will be held on Saturday, September 28, 9:00 a,m, to 4:00 p,m, on the historic city square.
There will be arts & crafts, food vendors, children’s activities, classic car show, hometown hero acknowledgement ceremony, and many other family activities. Music will be enjoyed all day. Come plan on a fun time for all of the family. Because seating is limited, please bring your lawn chairs to enjoy the festival.
Arts and Crafts spaces for the Jubilee are 12’ x 12’ and are now available. For more information, you may call the Chamber of Commerce at 662-226-2571.
PleasantDale Homecoming set
PleasantDale Baptist Church in Thaxton Homecoming will be October 6, at 9:45 a.m., with preaching and special music by Bro. Bill Monoghan. Dinner will follow. Bro. Don Sparks and the congregation invite you to please join us for this special service.
Todd reunion set
The relatives of the late John Henry and Martha Jane (Babe) Todd will have their reunion Sunday, September 15, at the Hurricane Community Center. The building will open at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. All relatives and friends are invited to come and enjoy fellowship and food. For more information please call 419-1363 or 509-0412.
Center Hill M.B. revival set
Center Hill M.B. Church in Pontotoc will have their fall revival October 7-9 at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Pastor Frankie Quinn from Piney Grove M.B. Church. Everyone is invited to these special services.
Robbs Cemetery memorial set
Robbs Cemetery memorial service will be Sunday, September 22, 3 p.m. at the cemetery. Rev. Jackie Douglas will be the speaker. The cemetery committee will meet following the service. To donate to the cemetery for mowing please send to Robbs Cemetery fund, 110 Buckyday Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Pannell Reunion set
The annual Pannell reunion will be held on Sunday September 15 at the Troy-Woodland Fire Department, starting around 12:30. All friends and family are invited.
Buckhorn Cemetery Memorial
The annual memorial for Buckhorn Cemetery will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2:00 p.m. Anyone with connections are asked to attend. Donations will be accepted. If you are unable to attend, donations may be made at the First Choice Bank in Pontotoc or mailed to Peggy Austin 4832 Redland Sarepta Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Immanuel Baptist sets homecoming
Homecoming is set for Sept. 22 at Immanuel Baptist Church with David Clark bringing our message. After lunch the Still Standing Quartet will be bringing our music. Bro.Crawley and the members of Immanuel Baptist church would love for you all to join us.
Pleasant Grove UM Church sets special day
Pleasant Grove UM Church in Pontotoc invites everyone to their annual Family and Friends Day Program on Sunday, October 6, 2:30 p.m.All choirs, soloist, and groups to come out help make this a successful day in the Lord.