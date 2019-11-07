East Baptist anniversary set
The East Baptist Church will celebrate its 90 Church Anniversary on Sunday, November 10, 2:00 p.m. Pastor Christopher Farr and the Friendship MB Church Family will be the guests. The public is invited. Pastor Artis Webber, Jr., is host pastor.
Greatest Mission Baptist sets Thanksgiving revival
Everyone is invited to Greatest Mission Baptist Church November 14- 17 for a special weekend Thanksgiving Revival. On Thursday night at 7 p.m., the Erwin's will be singing with Bro. Dennis Erwin preaching and
Friday and Saturday nights, Bro . Dana Williams will be preaching. On Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m., Bro. Dana will be preaching and there will be a Thanksgiving meal afterwards. Services each night are at 7:00 p.m. This will be a great weekend you don't want to miss. Bro. Steve Parrish is the pastor at Greatest Mission.
Prayer walk for Operation Christmas Child set
The Northeast Miss. Area Prayer mobilization team
invites you to the second annual: Northeast Mississippi area Operation Christmas Child Prayer Walk at Tupelo Ballard Park, Saturday, November 16, 1-5 p.m.
Please join us while we come together and pray for Operation Christmas Child National Collection week, processing centers and shoebox distributions.
There will be prayer, games, door prizes and free Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.
Bloodmobile set to be in Pontotoc
The Bloodmobile will be at the Pontotoc Baptist Association Tuesday, November 12, 2:30 – 5:30.
Ecru Second Harvest Day set
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate Harvest Day on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:30 pm. The guest speaker will be Rev. Vernon Phifer and the Pontotoc Second Baptist Church family of Pontotoc, MS. The host Pastor is Rev. Terry Baber.
Farr musical appreciation set
There will be a musical appreciation concert for Bro. Kenneth Far Sunday, Nov. 10, 2:30 p.m. At Springville Chapel M.B. Church. Musical guests include Beulah Grove, Cherry Creek, Pontotoc Second Baptist and others. Come join us as we give God praise through songs. Dinner will be served after the program.
McDonald UMC anniversary set
McDonald U. M. Church, Pontotoc, will celebrate their 155th Church Anniversary on Sunday, November 10 at 2:30 p.m. Dr. Stevie McKinney and the Peoples Community Baptist church family will be the guest. Host pastor Elder Eddie Ford.
College Hill Missionary Bazzaar set
College Hill CME Church in Pontotoc will have their Missionary Holiday Bazzaar on November 9th beginning at 7:00 a.m. There will be a yard sale, bake sale and fish fry. Fish fry will begin at 11:00. Vendors are welcome. For more info: Contact Evelyn Floyd, 489-1730; Lois Duff, 225-620-8203. The Rev. Ernie Wright is the host pastor.
Salvation Army Christmas Angels ready
If you would like to adopt a Salvation Army angel from their tree, they will be ready to fly this Saturday, November 9. To celebrate this event the Salvation Army Thrift Store will have their open house that day with all the Christmas items for sale.