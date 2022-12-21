In the Pontotoc Electric Power Association director run off, Jim Riddle, Jr. won the Area 1 Director Runoff. He was running against Chuck Browning. The following three directors will begin their three year terms
on January 1, 2023: Area 1 - Jim Riddle, Jr.; Area 4 - David High and Area 5 - Bobby Duke.
Blood drive set Tuesday and Wednesday
Vitalant is sponsoring a blood drive TODAY Wednesday, December 21, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Pontotoc elementary School parking lot. Donors at this blood drive will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email. Your name will also be entered to win a used 2010 Hyundai Accent donated by Barnes Crossing Hyundai. To schedule an appointment call 662-584-4468.
Griefshare support begins next month
First Baptist Church of Pontotoc is sponsoring a Grief support Group, using the National GriefShare materials which consists of a video seminar, support group and workbook. The 13 week program offers help and encouragement after the death of the loved one. The program will begin Sunday, January 8, 4:30 p.m. in the church gym located at 31 Washington Street. Cost is $20 for the workbook. For more information, please call the church office at 489-1346.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
