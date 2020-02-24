Ecru second to celebrate Black History month
Pleasant Grove Church in Pontotoc on Martin Lane would like to invite you to their revival March 1-3. Sunday services will be at 6 p.m. and week night services at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Carl Jones and Ruben Chapel CME Church of Baldwyn. Please come join us for this great revival service.
American Legion/Auxiliary Monthly MeetingIf you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve member please come join us for our American Legion February meeting on Thursday, 27 February at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc. Our program this month will be presented by Mack Huey, the Pontotoc Veteran Service Officer who will be going over the new Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits based on current policies and new laws signed by President Trump in 2019. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a very informative meeting. For questions please call 489-3907.
Algoma sets spring revival
Spring revival services will be next month at Algoma Baptist Church featuring the pastor’s conference on Tuesday. Services will begin Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Week night services through Wednesday, March 18, will be at 7 p.m. The pastor’s conference will be from 8:30 a.m through 12 noon on Tuesday, March 17.
Quartet sets special singing
The OneWay Quartet from Ethel, MS will be singing at Macedonia Baptist Church, east of Sherman, March 1 at 5 p.m. Bro. Todd Bowen is Pastor. Dexter Griggs is Minister of Music.
Revival set at Cherry Creek M.B.
Cherry Creek M. B. Church will have Revival Services Sunday – Tuesday, March 15-17. Sunday service will begin at 3:00 pm, Monday and Tuesday services will begin at 7:00 pm. Our speaker will be Rev Lowell Gibbs pastor of the Macedonia MB Church of Town Creek, AL.
Rev. Cornelious Medcalf, Host Pastor
PCT Main will present #Romeo
This is not your ordinary Romeo and Juliet. "#Romeo" is a modern retelling of William Shakespeare's classic "Romeo & Juliet"! Two high school students fall in love, pretty normal right? Not so much when they go to rival schools! She is a Capulet & he is a Montague, this is bound to end tragically or is it? Can true love & smartphones save them from their historically tragic fate? You'll have to come & find out for yourself! The Pontotoc Community Theater will present this Saturday, March 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10. Look for the complete cast picture in coming papers.