Wreaths Across America orders due
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 is again taking orders for the wreaths to place on your loved one’s graves. Call Mary Frances Stepp 662.509 0903 or Sylvia Swords 662.316.4646 to place an order. Checks should be made payable to Wreaths Across America. Orders will be taken through Friday, Nov. 18. Pickup date will Saturday, December 17 at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse on Coffee Street.
Retired teachers to meet Nov. 16
Retired teachers will meet Wednesday, November 16, 11:30 at Yamato Steak House located at 258 West Oxford Street. David Washington will be the guest speaker. The retired teachers meet the third Wednesday of each month.
VFW to serve dinner
On Saturday, November 19, the Pontotoc VFW 5395 will serve Thanksgiving dinner at 1 p.m. in the dining hall. All veterans, their families and friends are welcome to join us at 259 Arrington Road.
Tanglefoot trot set Nov. 26
A fundraiser race benefitting CATCH Kids, Inc. featuring a 10K, 5K, and 1 mile fun run is set for Saturday, November 26 at the First Choice Bank Gateway Tanglefoot Trail (139 West Reynolds, Pontotoc, MS). Interested runners can register via https://racesonline.com/events/tanglefoot-trot. You may also register the day of the race from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. Registration for those 12 and under is $20 and for adults the registration fee is $35. This event is designed to involve food, fun, and family entertainment while also raising awareness about CATCH Kids, Inc.
Algoma drive thru nativity set Dec. 8-9
Algoma Baptist Church is having their 31st Annual Drive-Thru Nativity on Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Rain or shine. The Drive-Thru Nativity consists of five well-known scenes portraying the birth of Jesus. They are: The angel appearing to Mary; Mary and Joseph on their way to Bethlehem; Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in the manger; The angel appearing to the shepherds and Three wise men on their way to find the new born King. There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, by van or by car. Algoma Baptist Church is located off Highway 15S, 1 mile down Algoma Road (JCT 772).
Farmers Market sets Christmas Open House
The Pontotoc Farmers' Market will be open for a special Holiday Market on Sunday afternoon, November 20, from 1 to 4. Visit our artisans, makers and bakers plus guest vendors for holiday gifts and Thanksgiving baked goods. Pontotoc's Main Street merchants will be open that afternoon as well for a special holiday open house. Shop local!
Christmas parade deadline Nov. 28
The theme for this year's Christmas Parade is: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.
It will roll down Pontotoc Main Street Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30. Deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. You can get a registration form from Pontotocchamber.com or contact the chamber office at 662-489-5042.
Come to The Mystery of the Manger
By Faith Baptist Church children and youth will present “The Mystery of the Manger” Sunday, December 11, 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Pizza and dessert fellowship will follow. Please come celebrate Jesus’ birth with us.
Good Shepherd sets missions benefit
Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ will host a holiday house pop up shop Saturday, Dec. 10, 12-4 p.m. If you would like to be a vendor, in box our church page. The charge is $20. This is to support the missions department.
