Woodland Baptist homecoming set
The folks at Woodland Baptist Church will have Homecoming Sept. 18. The Trailsmen will sing at 10 a.m. and Bro. Danny Prater is planning to preach at 11.
Ecru Second Baptist sets special service
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor and Wife Anniversary on the 3rd Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 11am. Please join us as we honor Pastor Terry Baber and Sister Earnestine Baber for their 15 years of service to our church and community. The guest speaker will be Rev. David High.
Algoma classes set Sept. 30 reunion
Algoma High School from 1961-1964 will have a reunion at Seafood Junction, Friday, September 30, 6 p.m. Please join us for this special time. It is dutch treat.
Oak Forrest Memorial Day set
Oak Forrest Cemetery Memorial Day will be held Sunday, September 18, 11 a.m. at the cemetery. Donations can be mailed to the Oak Forrest Cemetery Fund, c/o First Choice Bank, P.O. Box 29, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Longview Baptist homecoming set
Longview Baptist Church will have homecoming services September 25 with Bro. Clyde Pound bringing the message. A potluck meal will follow the services. Everyone is welcome.
Robbs Cemetery memorial set
Robbs Cemetery memorial will be Sunday, September 25, 3 p.m. If you can’t attend please send donations to Robbs Cemetery fund, Sandra Daniel, 248 Westwind Drive, Pontotoc, MS 38863. This helps to maintain the cemetery.
Crosstie festival set Oct. 1
The Algoma Crosstie festival will be Saturday, October 1 with all the usual fun and family enjoyment. If you are a vendor and wish to set up please call or text Hilda at 662-760-3670 to reserve your space. These go quickly so get your reservation in now. The 5K run walk is back this year. If you pre-register by September 14 you will be guaranteed a t-shirt. Cost is $18, please call Hilda at the above number for this. The Algoma School Class reunion will be 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information call Linda Weeks at 662-509-0252. The Richey Crew Horseshoe Throwing Contest will get underway at 2 p.m., $3 will get you three throws with an overall trophy awarded. A whole host of entertainers will sing throughout the day starting with Sue Harrison, Roddy Thompson and friends, Ken Ward, Jill Foster, Preston Foster, Steve and Diane Bramlett, Eddie Gordon and Friends, Leo Mask and the County Mounties, Emily Stafford, Ashley Tutor, Springville Chapel Choir, Usher Valley Choir. The feature music to close out the entertainment will be Eli Nelson and Josh Gordon along with Matthew and Ben Ramsey. The day will conclude with an auction. This is just a taste of what is happening, more will be shared in coming papers.
Heart of Ecru Fest coming
The Heart of Ecru Festival is set for Saturday, October 1, 2022. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Main Street. If you would like to participate: Vendors and food trucks can contact Barb 662-662-0414 or Leigh Ann 662-419-5282. Email contact is heartofecrufestival@gmail.com
There will be a kids area with a petting zoo, inflatables, sack races, egg toss, and a tug-of-war.
Entertainment will be set up in Pannell Park beginning at 9:00 a.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy some good music and entertainers. There will be a cruise-in car show. No registration fee.
Benefit for Petit set
There will be a benefit for Roger Pettit Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Houlka Community Center. BBQ plates with dessert will be offered for $15. An auction will begin at 6 p.m. All donations are accepted and appreciated.
Pontotoc PD Color Run set
There will be a 5K color fun run Saturday, September 17, to support the Pontotoc Police department, honoring the legacy of Lt. Jeff Turner. Registration is set for 7-8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at the Pontotoc Elementary school. Sponsorship opportunities are available by emailing pontotocpoliccolorrun@gmail.com. Registration forms can be obtained at https://forms.gle/CAjn1GWM3KGK2B8z6.
Hebron Baptist sets homecoming
Herbron Baptist Church will have their homecoming Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. with Bro Gerald Finley preaching. Lunch will follow and the Masters Quartet will sing after lunch. Everyone is invited to come to celebrate with us. Bro. J.T. Pennington is pastor.
Revival set at Hebron
Hebron Baptist Church will have revival services Sunday through Wednesday, September 25-28 with Bro. Bradley Bagwell bringing the messages. Sunday will begin at 5 p.m. with week night services at 7:00. Everyone is invited to come to come worship with us. Bro. J.T. Pennington is pastor.
Center Hill Baptist sets fundraiser
The Center Hill Baptist youth will have a benefit yard sale this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16, 17 from 7 a.m. until.
Washington Family reunion set
Washington family reunion will be held Saturday September 17, at Cooke Memorial Baptist Church Family Life Center. Since we’ve had to cancel it the past two years, please bring your updates for your families. No newsletter was mailed out this year. The doors will be open at 10 a.m. Potluck lunch will be at noon.
Buckhorn Cemetery Memorial Day set
Buckhorn Cemetery Memorial Day is set for this Sunday, September 18, 2 p.m. Everyone is invited. Donations are welcomed at that time or if you cannot come they may be mailed to Peggy Austin, 4832 Redland Sarepta Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Blood drive set at Randolph Fire Department
There will be a blood drive at the Randolph Fire Department Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. This is for Delilah Hostetler. To schedule an appointment visit donors.vitalant.org.
