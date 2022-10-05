City School board meeting changed
The regular meeting of the Pontotoc City School District Board of Trustees has been changed to Thursday, October 13, 6 p.m. at the District Maintenance and Transportation Department, 172 North College street.
Palestine United Methodist to open clothes closet
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening a clothes closet this Saturday, October 8, at 2181 Palestine Road; which is the corner of Salmon and Palestine Roads. Those who wish to get clothes must come in person, including any children you wish to get clothing for. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.
J.D. Brown ride set
JD Brown Memorial Trail Ride for St Jude, is set for Saturday Nov. 5th, 10 a.m. at 725 Mud Creek Road in Pontotoc. Lunch will be served following the ride with a live auction set after lunch. Wagons welcome and hayride will be available for those without horses. Each $100 donation receives a chance to win a saddle.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for Pontotoc County children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Benefit for Petit set
There will be a benefit for Roger Pettit Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Houlka Community Center. BBQ plates with dessert will be offered for $15. An auction will begin at 6 p.m. All donations are accepted and appreciated.
Friends of Library meeting set
The Friends of the Pontotoc County Library have resumed meeting on the second Thursday of each month at 1:00 PM. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, October 13 in the Roselle Calloway Wax Meeting room, at the library. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Annual dues are $10 for individuals.
The Friends group is a 501(c)(3) organization whose purpose is to maintain an association of persons interested in books and libraries, to support and promote the use of services and facilities, and to raise funds for programs, activities, and equipment not within the library’s operating budget.
When you visit the library, check out the Friends of the Library Book Sale corner located just inside the front entrance. There is a wide variety of donated books available. Hardbacks $1; softbound .50 cents; other paperbacks .25 cents; magazines .10 cents, and video/audio .25 cents.
Regular library hours are Monday – Thursday 9 to 6; Friday 9 to 5; and Saturday 9 to 1.
Lee Memorial sets homecoming
Lee Memorial Baptist Church will hold their homecoming Sunday, October 30. Bro Gerald Crab will preach with a covered dish lunch afterwards. The Magters Quartet will perform in the afternoon. Please join us at 208 Lana Street in Pontotoc.
