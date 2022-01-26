If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, January 27, at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
Our program this month will be presented by Regina Tutor, Mississippi VA Veterans Home, Oxford, MS. Regina is from Pontotoc and is the Veteran Service/ Admissions Officer and will be discussing the mission and purpose of the VA home, eligibility, services provided, cost and other pertinent information to our Legion members and spouses. In general terms, Veterans that are residents of the State of MS, have an honorable discharge and are eligible for VA Health Care are routinely admitted as residents of the home.
We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be an informative evening. For questions please call 489-3907.
GriefShare set to begin at First Baptist
A new GriefShare support group is being formed at First Baptist church in the gym Classroom beginning Sunday, January 30, 5 p.m. A one time fee for the workbook is $20. This group provides help an encouragement after the loss of a loved one. Anyone who is struggling with loss is invited to come be a part of this group.
Mardi-Gras parade set Feb. 26
Pontotoc Main Street-chamber of Commerce is planning the First Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11:00. It will be the same concept as our Independence Day Parade. We would like to have nominations for our very first Mardi Gras King and Queen. These nominees should be those dedicated to using their time, talents, and actions to making the world a better place. Please submit a brief description of why you think this individual should be chosen as the King or Queen of Pontotoc's Mardi Gras. The King and Queen will ride in the Mardi Gras Parade.
Nominations can be emailed to chamber@pontotocchamber.com, mailed or dropped off at 109 N. Main St., Pontotoc, MS 38863. Deadlines for nominations is Friday, Feb. 18. 2022