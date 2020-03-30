Oak Grove will worship virtually
Oak Grove MB Church of New Albany will worship virtually until further notice. We will stream via Facebook Live each Sunday at 8:00 am for Sunday School and at 9:00 am for Worship Service. All other programs have been cancelled
PCT spring production postponed
The Pontotoc Community Theater is gearing up for the children’s spring production has been postponed.
Hanging Grapes MHV yoga class postponed
The yoga class planned for the next two weeks at the Community House has been postponed until a later date.
Woodland Life Ecru
Woodland lIfe Chapter 423 in Ecru has cancelled all events the month of April.
No events at the Agri-Center
Pontotoc County Board of supervisors have officially cancelled all events throughout the month of April at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center. This includes the outside arena.
Pontotoc Park and rec egg hunt
The Pontotoc Park and Rec egg hunt set for April 4 has been cancelled. There will be no hunt this year.
Zion School reunion cancelled
The Zion School which usually meets in April will not be meeting this year.
Sunshine on lockdown
Sunshine Rest Home is on lock down until further notice. No visitors are allowed.
Center Hill Palm Sunday
The program set for palm Sunday at Center Hill M.B. has been cancelled.
Art Gala cancelled
The Spring Art Gala usually held in April will not be held this year.
Pontotoc County Library closed
In an effort to help stem the COVID-19 virus the Pontotoc County Library will be closed through April 3. You may return books at the back drop off. If you want extra activities there is a little free library beside the back drop off. You can also get on the Wi-Fi in the parking lot if you need.
Republican Women’s meetings cancelled
The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s executive board meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 9 and the regular monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, April 13 have been canceled. We encourage everyone to stay safe, follow guidelines put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and pray for all Americans and our great country.