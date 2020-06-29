VFW and Auxiliary to meet tomorrow
The VFW and Ladies Auxiliary #5395 will meet Thursday, July 2, 7 p.m. at the VFW. This is the first meeting for the new 2020-2021 officers. All members are encouraged to attend this meeting.
VFW and Auxiliary to meet tomorrow
The VFW and Ladies Auxiliary #5395 will meet Thursday, July 2, 7 p.m. at the VFW. This is the first meeting for the new 2020-2021 officers. All members are encouraged to attend this meeting.
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 29, 2020 @ 4:59 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.