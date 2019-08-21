Homecoming set at Union Church
Union Church of the Nazarene will have homecoming services August 25, 10:30 a.m. Steel Faith will sing for, Pastor Howard Green will bring the message and a covered dish lunch will be served in the afternoon. Please bring a dish and join us. The church is located off of Benjamin Road at 305 Union Church Road.
Old Monroe sets meeting and Memorial Day
The annual meeting of the Old Monroe Cemetery Association will be held at 10:00 a.m., August 26, at the Old Monroe Church. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Reverend Chris Todd of the Algoma Presbyterian Church will bring the message and lunch will follow the service under the pavilion. The church is located Highway 15 South.
Ecru Second anniversary set
Ecru Second Baptist Church Male Chorus will celebrate their Anniversary Program on Saturday, August 24 at 6 p.m. Asking male choirs, groups to please come and render two selections of your choice. Host Pastor is Rev. Terry Baber.
Grief share support group meets
“GriefShare” grief recovery support groups are offered at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc on Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bro. Kevin Wallace is the facilitator and encourages you to visit GriefShare.org for more information and/or call (662) 489-1200 or (662)842-4673.
Look for the signs and come in the East end of the building closest to CVS Pharmacy. Prayers would be appreciated.
Hurricane Baptist revival set
Hurricane Baptist Church in Pontotoc county will conclude Revival Services beginning Thursday night, August 22 at 7 p.m.
Guest preacher will be Bro. Randy Sutherland from Calhoun, GA. Special singing each night by the Sutherland family and others. For more information contact Pastor Philip Brock @ 662-489-1481. Everyone is invited to come and worship with us.
County wide youth rally tonight
The county wide youth rally will be tonight at By Faith Baptist Church with the By Faith praise team leading the music. Youth from churches all across the county will come together to praise and worship.
Singing set at Macedonia
Jay Parrack and Vocal Event will be singing at Macedonia Baptist Church, east of Sherman, on September 1 at 5 p.m. Bro Todd Bowen Pastor. Dexter Griggs is Minister of Music.
Toccopola Baptist Church homecoming set
Toccopola Baptist Church will have homecoming services this Sunday, August 25, 11 a.m. with congregational singing and Judge Rusty White
Potluck lunch will follow with singing in the afternoon at 1:00 by the Trailsmen Quartet.
Jernigan business meeting and memorial set
The Jernigan Cemetery business meeting will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jernigan Pavilion.
The Jernigan Cemetery committee members would like to thank our families for their cooperation during the lot selection process. Should you need to contact anyone about needed space, please call Larry Montgomery at 419-0753 or 489-7527. Also, our local funeral home personally do not know where your lots are, so please take this into consideration as well, as some people are new to this area.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, August 25, at 11:00 a.m. Lynn Morgan will be the guest speaker.
Furrs Baptist Church Homecoming
Homecoming Services are set at Furrs Baptist Church on Sunday, September 8th beginning at 10:00 a.m. with special music by Luke West. Bro. Justin Varnon will bring the morning message at 11:00 a.m. A covered dish meal will follow the morning service. The Church is located at 9011 Highway 6 East Pontotoc, MS. Bro. Gary Pettit is Pastor. Everyone is welcome to come and worship with us!
Hebron homecoming set
Hebron Baptist Church will have homecoming services this Sunday, August 25. Singing will begin at 10:30 a.m. why Bro. Junior Richie bringing the message at 11. Nathan Ward will be leading the music. Please bring a covered dish for the lunch afterward. Bro. J.T. Pennington and the congregation invites everyone to come.