There will be an egg hunt at the Ecru park April 16, 10 a.m. - 12 noon. The hunts will be divided into three different age groups and is for children up to sixth grade. There will be games and fun for all ages.
Usher Valley UM youth revival set
Usher Valley United Methodist Church will have a spring Youth Revival beginning tonight, April 13 through Friday, April 15, 7 p.m. Speakers include: Wednesday night Bro. Tyler Stallings, Thursday night Bro. Tremaine Frison and Friday night Elder Candice Frison.
Coming soon! 4H Cookbook!
The 4-H cookbook is finally ready to print. This is a fundraiser for those who will be attending Club Congress, June 1-3. The books will sell for $10.00. There are 105 recipes in the cookbook. Many of them have coordinating videos on the Pontotoc 4H Facebook page, some recipes are favorites from 4H Kids in the Kitchen classes, and there are some from past and current MHV members.
MHV flea market set
The Pontotoc MHV council will be holding their annual flea market on Saturday, May 7, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on the Court Square. Interested vendors may register with the Extension Office at (662) 489-3911.
Algoma Easter parade set
The town of Algoma will put on their easter parade this Saturday, April 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at the park/walking track with the egg hunt to follow. Please join us for this special day.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet date
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is April 23. The church will be available every fourth Saturday for this ministry.
Children’s play auditions set
Auditions for the children's play, New Clothes for the Emperor, continue this Thursday April 14 @ 6:00 p.m. at The Main. There are 9 roles to fill - 4 males, 3 females & 2 that can be either plus extras. We are looking for actors between the ages of 7 - 18. Please spread the word! Thank you for your support.