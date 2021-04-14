James Wray benefit set
There will be a benefit for James Wray Saturday, April 17, 11:30 a.m at the Pontotoc Agri-Center. Gospel singing will begin at 1 and continue through 5 p.m. featuring the Mater’s Quartet, Fishers of Men, Not for Salem and BBC. There will be a silent auction, t-shirts for sale and a bounce house. Live auction will begin at 6 p.m. Food plates of BBQ, hamburgers or hot dogs will be $10. Pre-sale is available for food plates and t-shirts PayPal buchananbaptistchurch1@gmail.com. Donations may be made to Renasant Bank c/o Buchanan Baptist Church benefit account. For more information contact Kyle Vernon at 706-5054 or Sam Hatfield at 662-1761.
Center Hill Youth fundraiser set
If you love crawfish, save your appetite for Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Center Hill Baptist church Youth is having a crawfish boil. The crawfish plate 2 pounds of crawfish, potatoes, corn and sausage for $15.
If you don’t particularly care for crawfish there are three other options, a hamburger plate for $5, hot dog plate for $4 or chicken strip plate for $6. These plates include fries or chips and a drink.
PHS Choral to perform April 29
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away....The Ponototc City School choir will be performing LIVE for the first time since 2020. They have taken every movie/show in the Star Wars franchise and added a popular pop-culture song from our world and brought it to theirs to describe each movie/show and what is happening on the screen. Come and experience the most well-known battle of dark vs. light!The concert will be held April 29, 7:30 pm at PHS Tommy Morton Football Field. Tickets will be $3 before and $5 at the gate. Children 5 and under free. Please be prepared to wear a mask and adhere to proper social distancing protocols if necessary!
By Faith Ladies yard sale set
The ladies ministry of By Faith Baptist Church will have their spring yard sale this Thursday through Saturday, April 15-17 in the fellowship hall of the church, beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Monies will go toward missions efforts of the ladies group.
Debutante Charity Ball benefit set
There will be a benefit Debutante Charity Ball Saturday, May 8, at the Pontotoc Country Club sponsored by the Pontotoc Juniorette club. Thirteen young ladies are selling tickets to the event. The one that raises the most money will be crowned queen of the ball. Proceeds will go to benefit the Palmer Home and St. Jude’s Hospital local patients. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from a princess or a member of the Juniorette club. There is a limit of 100 tickets, so if you want to be a part of this premiere event, make sure you get your tickets today. Here are the young ladies you need to be asking for tickets from. Maddie Angle, Anna Beth Brown, A'jalauh Caldwell, Caleigh Coleman, Jessie Leigh Corley, Haley Dedeux, McKenzie Garrett, Lindy Holley, Zoe Newsom, Elizabeth Grace Nichols, Kathryn Smith, Anna Scott Thomas, Karmen Trentham and Emily Warren.
Chamber events slated at the pavilion
Two events sponsored by the Chamber Main Street association are on tap in the coming days at the First Choice Gateway Pavilion.
On Wednesday, April 28 The Chamber will partner with McLean Institute for a small business event. Representatives from MS SBA, Entrepreneur Center at the MDA, MS SOS, Three Rivers, Trent Kelly's Office will be at the pavilion to meet with small business leaders. Attendees will be able to come from 11 to 2:00. This will be a chance to make contact with these different entities and develop long-term business relationships, receive information on CARES Act Funds, starting a new business, aiding an existing business, etc.
Friday, April 30 will be Family Movie Night at the pavilion. Please bring pallets, pillows, and lawn chairs and have hot dogs, popcorn, and drinks. Enjoy a night outside with a family friendly movie that is sure to delight. It is being sponsored by PEPA and Piggly Wiggly.
Master gardener plant sale set
Pontotoc Master Gardeners’ First Annual Plant Sale will be held Saturday, April 24. from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Pontotoc Farmers’ Market. Annuals, perennials, herbs, bulbs and veggies. Cash only. Plants are home grown by local master gardeners. See you there!
Deadline for Master Gardener courses is April 15
Interested in becoming a Master Gardener? Classes are online this year and will be open May 1 through June 30 to join in at your convenience. The deadline to register is Thursday, April 15.
The Master Gardener program is a great way to gain horticultural expertise at a low cost, meet other avid gardeners, get connected to the community and belong to a well-respected and educational organization.
Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 more information.