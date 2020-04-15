Woodland Life Ecru
Woodland lIfe Chapter 423 in Ecru has cancelled all events the month of April.
No events at the Agri-Center
Pontotoc County Board of supervisors have officially cancelled all events throughout the month of April at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center. This includes the outside arena.
Zion School reunion cancelled
The Zion School which usually meets in April will not be meeting this year.
Sunshine on lockdown
Sunshine Rest Home is on lock down until further notice. No visitors are allowed.
Art Gala cancelled
The Spring Art Gala usually held in April will not be held this year.
Pontotoc County Library closed
In an effort to help stem the COVID-19 virus the Pontotoc County Library will be closed through April 20. You may return books at the back drop off. If you want extra activities there is a little free library beside the back drop off. You can also get on the Wi-Fi in the parking lot if you need.