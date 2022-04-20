The Pontotoc Master Gardeners will host their second Annual Master Gardener Plant Sale on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to SELLOUT at the Farmers’ Market venue at 25 West Jefferson Street in Pontotoc. Our team of Master Gardeners have been hard-at-work cultivating annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, house plants, bulbs, shrubs, hanging baskets, native plants and even trees!
The annual Plant Sale is an important fundraising event for the Pontotoc County Master Gardeners providing funds for landscape projects, educational workshops and community events. Mark your calendar and join us for a great start to the summer season!
MHV flea market set
The Pontotoc MHV council will be holding their annual flea market on Saturday, May 7, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on the Court Square. Interested vendors may register with the Extension Office at (662) 489-3911.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open Saturday
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is this Saturday, April 23. The church will be available every fourth Saturday for this ministry.
Historical society program set
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present a program, "Reuben Pitts, Pontotoc's Own Rocket Scientist," on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House. President Bob McGee released the following about the program: "Reuben Pitts graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1964 and made a career in the inner circles of the Department of Defense. His story is the stuff of adventure novels, and yet he came from right here in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Join us as Reuben relates his experiences developing major weapon systems, countering the Soviets during the Cold War, shooting down a falling satellite, and so much more. This is a can't miss event featuring one of the most accomplished persons ever to come from Pontotoc."