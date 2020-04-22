American Legion April meeting cancelled
Due to the continued requirement of social distancing and prohibition from gathering in groups of more than 10 people, we are cancelling our April 30 American Legion Meeting. We are planning to have our next meeting on May 28 if the restrictions are lifted. More to follow in the Pontotoc Progress next month.
Woodland Life Ecru
Woodland lIfe Chapter 423 in Ecru has cancelled all events the month of April.
No events at the Agri-Center
Pontotoc County Board of supervisors have officially cancelled all events throughout the month of April at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center. This includes the outside arena.
Zion School reunion cancelled
The Zion School which usually meets in April will not be meeting this year.
Sunshine on lockdown
Sunshine Rest Home is on lock down until further notice. No visitors are allowed.
Pontotoc County Library closed
In an effort to help stem the COVID-19 virus the Pontotoc County Library will remain closed. You may return books at the back drop off. If you want extra activities there is a little free library beside the back drop off. You can also get on the Wi-Fi in the parking lot if you need.