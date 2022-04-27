Pontotoc Master Gardeners plant sale set
The Pontotoc Master Gardeners will host their second Annual Master Gardener Plant Sale on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. until all sold out at the Farmers’ Market venue at 25 West Jefferson Street in Pontotoc. Our team of Master Gardeners have been hard-at-work cultivating annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, house plants, bulbs, shrubs, hanging baskets, native plants and even trees.
The annual Plant Sale is an important fundraising event for the Pontotoc County Master Gardeners providing funds for landscape projects, educational workshops and community events. Mark your calendar and join us for a great start to the summer season!
Centerhill youth to have crab boil
Center Hill Baptist youth will have a crawfish boil lunch to benefit their missions this Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. dine in at the fellowship hall or carry out. The church is located at 290 Lessel Road in Ecru.
You can either order crawfish plate for $18 which includes 2 pounds of crawfish, potatoes, corn, sausage, dessert and drink. If you don’t care for crawfish, you can get a chicken strip plate for $10; a hamburger plate for $8 or a hot dog plate for $6, each of these includes fries, dessert and drink.
NPC to meet Saturday
National Panhellenic Council will host a legislative update Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-12 noon at 1995 Pine Grove Road, Shannon, MS. Our topic will be Issues Impacting Mississippi and Our Communities. Please join us.
Zion Baptist Church Memorial Day set
Zion Baptist Church will have their Memorial Day and homecoming this Sunday, May 1. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and preaching at 11 a.m. with lunch afterward. Bro. Gordon Sansing will preach while Bryan Buckner will lead the music. Please bring your favorite foods for the potluck lunch in the fellowship hall.
Historical society program set
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present a program, "Reuben Pitts, Pontotoc's Own Rocket Scientist," on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House. President Bob McGee released the following about the program: "Reuben Pitts graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1964 and made a career in the inner circles of the Department of Defense. His story is the stuff of adventure novels, and yet he came from right here in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Join us as Reuben relates his experiences developing major weapon systems, countering the Soviets during the Cold War, shooting down a falling satellite, and so much more. This is a can't miss event featuring one of the most accomplished persons ever to come from Pontotoc."
National Day of Prayer set
The National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, May 5, 12:20-12:40 at city halls all across America. Please join in at the Pontotoc City Hall. If it is raining it will be held inside the city hall.
MHV flea market set
The Pontotoc MHV council will be holding their annual flea market on Saturday, May 7, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on the Court Square. Interested vendors may register with the Extension Office at (662) 489-3911.
Farmers market opens May 7
The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market opens for the 2022 season on Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 7, 7 a.m. Local vendors will be there selling their produce, baked goods, eggs, cottage foods, plants, cut flowers and handcrafted items.
People wishing to sell their farm fresh produce and other locally-produced food and plants can contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@hotmail.com or 662-489-5042 for a vendor application and other details. The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday morning from May to October. Hours are 7 a.m. – Noon. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH!
Pontotoc Children’s Business Fair set
On Saturday, May 7, from 9-12, the second annual Pontotoc Children’s Business Fair will host young entrepreneurs at the First Choice Pavilion. This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Children create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers, and any parent seen selling to the customer or promoting the child’s product will result in disqualification from the competition.
This event is sponsored by Ivy Greene Academy, the Acton Next Great Adventure, and the generous support of our donors and volunteers, who all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.
“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders. The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers,” said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, one of the sponsors of the fair.
Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea,” and “Most Impressive Presentation.”
For more information, please contact Donna Akers at 662-419-3014 or donnapetersonakers@gmail.com.
Zion School reunion set in June
Anyone who attended the Zion School is invited to the fifth reunion which will be held Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. until in the Zion Baptist church Fellowship Hall at 459 Valley Road. A soup picture will be made before the meal. Please come and see all your old friends and make some new ones. Bring your favorite foods for the meal. Pleates, cups and utensils will be provided.